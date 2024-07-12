S. 1852, Sickle Cell Disease and Other Heritable Blood Disorders Research, Surveillance, Prevention, and Treatment Act of 2023
S. 1852 would reauthorize the appropriation of $8 million each year from 2024 through 2028 for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Health Resources and Services Administration to conduct research, surveillance, prevention, and treatment of sickle cell disease and related blood disorders. In 2024, $8 million was allocated for these purposes; therefore, CBO estimates the bill would authorize no additional funding for 2024.