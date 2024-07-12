Work Scheduled to Begin on Bridge Structure on S.D. Highway 13 North of Flandreau

For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 11, 2024

Contact: Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

FLANDREAU, S.D. – Beginning Monday, July 15, 2024, work is scheduled to begin on a bridge structure located north of Flandreau on S.D. Highway 13. The bridge structure is located at mile marker 108 on Highway 13.

A lane closure will be in place in the northbound and southbound lane intermittently. Traffic signals will be installed on each end of the structure allowing for stop and go one-way traffic. The lane closure will remain in place through the construction season to allow for abutment repairs, new approach slabs, and bridge deck overlay. Motorists should expect delays through the work area and are asked to please stay alert for workers, equipment, and sudden slowing of traffic.

Work is anticipated to be complete by Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. The prime contractor for this $925,000 project is Journey Group Companies of Sioux Falls, SD.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-