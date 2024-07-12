Column Repair to Begin Under Rush Creek Bridge on S.D. Highway 20 in Harding County

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 12, 2024

Contact: Larry Cyr, Project Engineer, 605-210-5051

BUFFALO, S.D. – On Monday, July 15, 2024, work will begin on a column repair project under the Rush Creek Bridge on S.D. Highway 20 located west of Buffalo. Motorists can expect lane closures at times through the work zones.

The prime contractor on this $270,000 project is AGE Corporation from Fort Pierre, SD. The overall completion date for the project is Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

