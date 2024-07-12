Submit Release
Column Repair to Begin Under Rush Creek Bridge on S.D. Highway 20 in Harding County

For Immediate Release:   Friday, July 12, 2024 

Contact:  Larry Cyr, Project Engineer, 605-210-5051 

BUFFALO, S.D. – On Monday, July 15, 2024, work will begin on a column repair project under the Rush Creek Bridge on S.D. Highway 20 located west of Buffalo. Motorists can expect lane closures at times through the work zones.

The prime contractor on this $270,000 project is AGE Corporation from Fort Pierre, SD. The overall completion date for the project is Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

