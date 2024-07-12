Athletes in the mainland, southwestern region get provincial support

CANADA, July 12 - Community gaming grants will help not-for-profit organizations in the mainland and southwestern region deliver programs so people can stay healthy, active and connected.

“Engaging in sport helps people make new friends, develop a new skillset and stay active,” said Janet Routledge, MLA for Burnaby North. “Through Community Gaming Grants, we can support not-for-profit organizations like the BC Blind Sports and Recreation Association in Burnaby expand their programming and offer even more active opportunities to the people they serve.”

The Province is supporting 323 not-for-profit sports organizations on the mainland and southwest with more than $14.5 million in Community Gaming Grants. The funding will help people across a range of ages and abilities participate in sport.

Examples of organizations that are receiving funding in the mainland and southwestern region include:

The British Columbia Blind Sports and Recreation Association in Burnaby is receiving $250,000 toward instructor wages, sports equipment, operating costs, facility rentals and volunteer training.

Vancouver’s BC Alpine Ski Association is receiving $182,000 for instructor wages, training, equipment, facility rental and travel to support its competitive programs, camps and safety management.

The Fraser Valley Diving Association is receiving $27,300 to help offset pool rental fees and gym fees, freeing up funds for future program expansion.

“The BC Blind Sports and Recreation Association supports people throughout B.C. who are blind, partially sighted and deafblind to experience, enjoy and grow through involvement in physical activity and sport,” said Jane Blaine, executive director of the BC Blind Sports and Recreation Association. “This funding supports our skill development program helping children and youth develop fundamental movement and sport skills, and athletes enter competition. The funding also supports seniors to participate in light physical activities promoting balance, strength, and further involvement in physical activity, sport and a healthy active lifestyle.”

Throughout B.C., $25 million in Community Gaming Grants will be shared among 736 organizations that deliver sports programs or services that improve the quality of life in their communities.

“With FIFA World Cup 26 coming to Vancouver, the 2024 Grey Cup, Invictus Game 2025 and the recent Vancouver Canucks playoff run, we know people across the province are inspired by sport and want to take part in their own communities,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Through Community Gaming Grants, our government is investing in organizations that give people the chance to compete, to have fun and to chase their dreams.”

Funding for the sports sector is part of $140 million provided annually through Community Gaming Grants to not-for-profit organizations throughout British Columbia. These grants help approximately 5,000 organizations to deliver ongoing programs and services in their communities.

Quick Facts:

Since 2017, Community Gaming Grants for capital projects have supported programs that benefit British Columbians and their communities, helping 571 not-for-profit organizations.

Grants also fund projects and initiatives in the arts and culture, human and social services, public safety and environmental conservation sectors, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

Learn More:

The full list of recipients for this round of sports sector funding is available online: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CGG_Payments_April_Dec_2023_SportByCity.pdf

For information about Community Gaming Grants, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaminggrants/community-gaming-grants

For Community Gaming Grants reports, statistics and publications, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/cggreporting