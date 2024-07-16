Rise People Joins Intuit Developer Platform to Reach Canadian QuickBooks Online Customers

Rise People joins the Intuit Developer Platform.

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise People, a leading provider of Canadian HR, payroll, and benefits software solutions, is pleased to announce it has joined Intuit’s Developer Platform. Joining the platform will enable Rise People to streamline HR processes by offering seamless data sharing with QuickBooks Online.

This opportunity marks a significant milestone for Rise People, enhancing its product offering and providing a cohesive and efficient experience for accountants, bookkeepers, and consultants. By sharing data with QuickBooks Online, Rise People aims to simplify HR management, enabling businesses with time and cost savings, so they can focus more on their core business activities and drive growth.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

1. Quick and Easy Automatic Creation of Journal Entries: Data sharing facilitates the automatic creation of journal entries in QuickBooks Online, saving time and reducing the risk of errors.

2. Sync Payroll Expenses to QuickBooks Online in One Click: Businesses can now sync payroll expenses from Rise People to QuickBooks Online with a single click, significantly streamlining the accounting process.

3. Flexible Tracking for Departmental and Employee Data: The integration provides flexible tracking options for departmental and employee data, enhancing financial insights and reporting capabilities.

"Joining the Intuit Developer Platform represents a major milestone for Rise People, underscoring its dedication to the newly launched comprehensive partnership program for accountants, bookkeepers, and consultants. said Misha Abasov, COO of Rise People. "By joining Intuit’s Developer Platform, Rise People enhances its product offerings, delivering a more seamless and efficient experience for users. Our offering helps streamline HR management and allows businesses to save time and reduce costs, ultimately enabling them to focus more on their core activities and drive growth."

As a member of the Intuit Developer Platform, Rise People will continue to support SMBs in their growth and success by innovating and expanding its capabilities, ensuring that its users have access to best-in-class HR solutions. By leveraging Intuit’s extensive platform, Rise People is well-positioned to capture a larger market share and drive sustainable growth.

For more information about Rise People or Intuit’s Developer Platform, please visit [Rise People](https://www.risepeople.com) and [Intuit Developer](https://developer.intuit.com).

About Rise People:

Rise People is Canada’s first and only true all-in-one people management platform. Rise People’s platform helps Canadian businesses grow with streamlined HR processes, improved employee engagement, and 100% compliance with evolving HR & payroll regulations. For more information, visit [www.risepeople.com](https://www.risepeople.com).