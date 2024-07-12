Comvoy.com Broadens Inventory with New Range of Box Trucks for Sale

Comvoy.com is pleased to unveil a significant expansion of its inventory.

Chico, CA , July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvoy.com, the foremost online marketplace for commercial work trucks and vehicles, is pleased to unveil a significant expansion of its inventory, now featuring an extensive selection of box trucks for sale. This enhancement reflects the growing demand from customers and underscores Comvoy's commitment to delivering a broad spectrum of vehicles tailored to the diverse needs of various industries.



Box Trucks come in a variety of sizes and capabilities to suit different job requirements. They can be easily identified based on specifications such as dimensions, weight limits, loading capacities, and other necessary features. When searching for a box truck, popular specifications can be quickly accessed with a simple click on Comvoy, streamlining the process and saving time from scrolling through irrelevant vehicle listings. Comvoy helps buyers narrow down their options efficiently by offering search facets that are essential for the buyer, including:



Body Type: Easily filter search results to show only Box Trucks with one click.

Body Manufacturer: Search by the manufacturer of the truck body.

Body Length: Crucial for determining the amount of cargo that can be transported. Common sizes such as 12ft, 16ft, 20ft, and 24ft.

Body Material: Choose from different materials used in the construction of the truck body.

Additional Add-On Features: Search for specific add-ons such as lift gates, walk ramps, shelving, refrigeration units, ladder racks, and toolboxes.

Class: Box trucks typically fall into classes 3 to 8 based on weight limits.

GVWR: Payload capacity is determined by the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) to ensure it can carry the necessary cargo weight.

These box trucks are ideal for common industries such as delivery services, HVAC and plumbing, moving services, and landscaping, offering secure and efficient transportation solutions for their diverse needs.

Features of Comvoy’s New Box Truck Inventory

Adaptability : Available in multiple sizes and configurations, these box trucks are ideal for transporting a variety of items, from packages to larger goods, offering flexibility.

: Available in multiple sizes and configurations, these box trucks are ideal for transporting a variety of items, from packages to larger goods, offering flexibility. Robustness : Engineered for durability, these trucks are built to perform in challenging conditions.



: Engineered for durability, these trucks are built to perform in challenging conditions. Modern Technology: Featuring advanced safety and efficiency technologies, including driver assistance systems and telematics, these trucks enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Finding the Right Box Truck with Comvoy

Comvoy, powered by Work Truck Solutions, is dedicated to understanding and fulfilling the unique requirements of its customers. The platform provides extensive vehicle details, high-quality images, and comprehensive specifications to assist buyers in making well-informed decisions. Additionally, Comvoy offers valuable resources like buyer guides, industry updates, and expert advice, ensuring a smooth and informed purchasing experience.

Featuring vehicles from almost 1,100 commercial dealerships across the U.S., Comvoy offers a wide selection of vehicles, making it easy for customers to find the perfect box truck. The platform’s advanced search tools allow users to filter options by size, make, model, and numerous other search facets, streamlining the search process.

Enhancing Business Operations

The newly available box trucks at Comvoy are designed to support various industries, including logistics, retail, and manufacturing. By providing a comprehensive range of vehicles, Comvoy ensures that businesses can find suitable solutions for their operational needs. This expansion not only addresses current demands, but also prepares for future market trends, solidifying Comvoy’s position as an industry leader.

About Comvoy

Comvoy.com, powered by Work Truck Solutions, is the automotive industry’s first structured, searchable national online marketplace for work-ready trucks and vans, connecting buyers with the perfect vehicles for their business needs. With a vast inventory of trucks, vans, and specialty vehicles, Comvoy provides a seamless shopping experience and unparalleled customer service​.

The addition of the new box trucks aligns with the company’s vision to be the go-to destination for businesses seeking high-quality commercial vehicles.

