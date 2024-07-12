AMO, PRPD nab man attempting to smuggle 357 pounds of cocaine in Culebra, Puerto Rico

FAJARDO, Puerto Rico. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and the Puerto Rico Police Department thwarted Tuesday an attempt by a man to smuggle pounds (162 Kilograms) of cocaine through the island of Culebra. The estimated value of the seized narcotics is about $ 3 million.

“Air and Marine Operations agents remain committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to intercept these dangerous drugs to keep them from destroying our communities. I am extremely proud of the passion exercised by our agents to patrol our borders every day to help keep us all safe,” stated Christopher Hunter, Director of Air and Marine Operations in the Caribbean.

AMO contacted the Puerto Rico Police Department to provide information on a vessel that could reach the eastern coast of the island.

A PRPD crew in Culebra found a vessel near the beach along with a vehicle where a duffel bag laid outside. As the officers approached a vehicle a man fled the area and was later detained.

Marine Interdiction Agents assisted the PRPD finding bricks of suspected cocaine, along with four other duffel bags with contraband. The agents seized the vehicle, one empty holster, and one magazine with 12 rounds.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took custody of the arrested US citizen and the contraband for investigation and prosecution.

In Fiscal Year 2023, AMO enforcement actions resulted in 1,004 arrests and 89,909 apprehensions of undocumented individuals, as well as the seizure or disruption of 256,883 pounds of cocaine, 2,049 pounds of fentanyl, 4,050 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,200 weapons, and $15.3 million.For additional news releases and other AMO information, visit www.cbp.gov or follow AMO on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.