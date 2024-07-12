Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Size to Reach USD 6.12 Bn by 2033

The global chronic lower back pain market size is calculated at USD 2.70 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 6.12 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.52% from 2024 to 2033.

The global chronic lower back pain market size is predicted to increase from USD 2.46 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 6.12 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.



Key Takeaways

North America has held the largest revenue share of 48.12% in 2023.

By drug class, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs segment has contributed more than 26% of revenue share in 2023.

segment has contributed more than 26% of revenue share in 2023. By drug class, the opioids segment held the second-largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By route of administration, the oral segment dominated the chronic lower back pain market in 2023.

By route of administration, the topical segment is growing significantly in the market.

By distribution channel, the retail & online segment dominated the chronic lower back pain market in 2023.

Chronic lower back pain is a persistent pain in the lower back that lasts for more than three months. This type of pain can be caused by various factors, including muscle strain, herniated discs, arthritis, and other spine-related issues. It often results from poor posture, lack of exercise, or heavy lifting. Chronic lower back pain can significantly affect a person’s daily life, making it difficult to perform routine activities and reducing overall quality of life.

The market for chronic lower back pain treatments includes a wide range of products and services aimed at alleviating pain and improving patient mobility. This market covers medications like pain relievers and anti-inflammatory drugs, physical therapy services, and advanced treatments like spinal cord stimulation and minimally invasive surgeries.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market at a Glance

The Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) market is steadily growing, driven by the rising prevalence of back pain among various age groups. This growth is fueled by factors such as the increasing number of elderly individuals experiencing arthritis, a common cause of chronic lower back pain.

The market for chronic lower back pain treatments encompasses various drug classes, including non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antidepressants, analgesics, and opioids. NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen and naproxen, are commonly used to manage pain and inflammation. Opioids, although effective for severe pain, are often prescribed with caution due to their potential for addiction.

The administration of these medications can be oral or topical. Oral medications are popular due to their ease of use and effectiveness, while topical treatments are gaining traction for providing localized pain relief with fewer systemic side effects.

The chronic lower back pain market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. With ongoing research and development, the introduction of new treatments, and a focus on non-invasive options, the market is set to address the growing demand for effective pain management solutions.

Growing Geriatric Population

The global population is aging, and this demographic shift significantly impacts the chronic lower back pain (CLBP) market. As people age, they become more prone to degenerative changes in the spine, which is a major cause of chronic lower back pain. This growing geriatric population is driving the demand for effective treatments and management strategies for chronic lower back pain.

One key factor is the natural wear and tear on the spine that occurs over time. For instance, conditions like osteoarthritis and spinal stenosis are more common in older adults, leading to increased incidences of chronic pain. In 2022, the World Health Organization reported that by 2050, the number of people aged 60 and older will more than double, reaching 2.1 billion globally. This surge in the elderly population is expected to result in a higher prevalence of chronic lower back pain.

Recent developments in medical research and technology also underscore the market’s growth. For example, new minimally invasive surgical techniques are being developed to address spinal issues more effectively with shorter recovery times.

In April 2024, Medtronic received FDA approval for a novel spinal cord implant designed to alleviate chronic pain, offering a new treatment option for patients heavily reliant on opioids.



The increasing availability of advanced diagnostic tools also plays a role. Improved imaging technologies, such as MRI and CT scans, allow for better diagnosis and treatment planning for chronic lower back pain. This technological progress supports the growing need for comprehensive pain management solutions tailored to the elderly population.

Demand for Evidence-based Treatments

In the chronic lower back pain (CLBP) market, there is increasing demand for treatments that have been proven effective and have minimal side effects. This demand is driving significant research efforts focused on identifying the best treatment options and ensuring they are both effective and cost-efficient.

One major area of focus is Comparative Effectiveness Research (CER). This type of research compares different treatment options to determine which is most effective for specific types of back pain. For example, studies may compare physical therapy, chiropractic care, and different medication regimens to see which offers the best pain relief with the fewest side effects. A recent study published in The Journal of Pain in 2023 compared the effectiveness of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and physical therapy for treating chronic lower back pain. The study found that while both treatments were effective, physical therapy had fewer long-term side effects and was more beneficial for improving patients' quality of life.

Another important area is Cost-Effectiveness Analysis (CEA). This type of analysis evaluates the cost-benefit ratio of different treatments to ensure that the benefits justify the expenses. For instance, while some treatments may be highly effective, their high cost might not be justifiable compared to less expensive alternatives that offer similar benefits.

In 2024, a comprehensive CEA published in Health Economics analyzed various CLBP treatments, including opioid therapy, NSAIDs, and newer interventions like spinal cord stimulators. The analysis revealed that spinal cord stimulators, though initially more expensive, provided better long-term outcomes and reduced overall healthcare costs by decreasing the need for ongoing medication and physical therapy.



High Costs of Treatment

Chronic lower back pain (CLBP) treatments can be quite expensive, creating a significant barrier for patients seeking relief. The costs of medications, physical therapy, surgeries, and advanced technologies can quickly add up, making it difficult for many to afford the necessary care.

Physical therapy is another common treatment for CLBP, offering significant benefits but at a high cost. Regular sessions with a trained therapist can improve mobility and reduce pain, but the expense of multiple visits each week can be prohibitive for many patients, particularly those without adequate insurance coverage. A typical session can cost anywhere from $50 to $350, depending on the provider and location, with long-term treatment plans easily reaching into the thousands of dollars.

Advanced technologies like spinal cord stimulators offer new hope for pain relief but come with a high price tag. For example, Medtronic’s newly approved spinal cord implant, introduced in April 2024, provides an alternative to opioid therapy but is significantly more expensive upfront.

Recent data highlights the financial strain associated with CLBP treatments. In 2023, the American Physical Therapy Association reported that the average cost for a comprehensive physical therapy program for CLBP was approximately $3,000. Meanwhile, the American Journal of Managed Care estimated that the average cost of spinal surgery could exceed $100,000, including pre- and post-operative care.

Neuromodulation and Spinal Cord Stimulation

Neuromodulation techniques, particularly spinal cord stimulation (SCS), are emerging as promising options for providing long-term pain relief for chronic lower back pain (CLBP). These techniques involve the use of electrical impulses to interfere with the pain signals transmitted to the brain, thereby reducing the perception of pain. As advancements continue in minimally invasive procedures and targeted stimulation methods, the potential for growth in this segment of the CLBP market is significant.

Spinal cord stimulation works by implanting a small device under the skin, which sends electrical pulses to the spinal cord. These pulses modulate pain signals before they reach the brain, offering relief to patients who have not responded well to other treatments. The precision of these devices allows for targeted pain management, making them a viable option for many sufferers of CLBP.

In April 2024, Medtronic received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new spinal cord implant designed specifically to alleviate chronic pain. This innovative device offers a targeted approach to pain management, reducing the dependence on opioid medications, which have significant side effects and addiction risks. The approval of such devices underscores the increasing recognition of neuromodulation as a crucial tool in the treatment of chronic pain.



By region, North America Dominated the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market

North America holds the largest share of the CLBP market. This region is significantly impacted by chronic pain conditions, with approximately 50 million people in the U.S. suffering from chronic pain. The high prevalence of obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and a growing aging population contribute to the rising cases of CLBP. North America has a robust healthcare infrastructure, extensive research and development activities, and a high adoption rate of advanced pain management technologies. Recent approvals from the FDA highlight the region's ongoing commitment to addressing CLBP effectively.

In April 2024, Medtronic received FDA approval for a novel spinal cord implant designed to alleviate chronic pain, targeting patients heavily reliant on opioid drugs.



Europe

Europe is another major player in the CLBP market, with a large elderly population and a high incidence of chronic pain conditions. Countries like Germany, the UK, and France are at the forefront, benefiting from strong healthcare systems and significant investments in medical research. In February 2024, Boston Scientific Corporation received FDA approval for an additional indication of the WaveWriterTM SCS Systems to treat persistent low back and leg pain in individuals who have never had back surgery, highlighting the continuous innovation in pain management solutions. The European Union's focus on improving healthcare quality and accessibility further supports the expansion of the CLBP market.

Asia Pacific on to Grow at a Rapid Rate

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the CLBP market, fueled by a rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditures, and improving medical infrastructure. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are key contributors, with substantial investments in healthcare innovations. In India, the market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of CLBP among the aging population and the rising incidence of lifestyle-related disorders such as obesity and diabetes. The government's initiatives to enhance healthcare facilities and the growing awareness of chronic pain management are also playing crucial roles.

In April 2024, India saw the introduction of BackVive, a drug-free, over-the-counter solution for persistent back pain, showcasing advancements in non-invasive pain relief options.



By Drug Class, the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Segment Dominated the Market in 2023

In 2023, NSAIDs led the market among drug classes for chronic lower back pain. These drugs, including naproxen, ibuprofen, and diclofenac, are popular for their ability to reduce inflammation, pain, and fever. They are available both over the counter and by prescription, making them accessible to a broad range of patients. NSAIDs are commonly used to manage dental pain, rheumatism, headaches, and muscle strains, providing effective symptom relief for many types of back pain. Recent developments include the introduction of advanced formulations that offer longer-lasting relief with fewer side effects.

By Route of Administration, the Oral Administration Segment Dominated the Market in 2023

The oral route of administration dominated the market in 2023 due to its convenience and effectiveness. Oral medications are easy to take, non-invasive, and often have predictable absorption patterns, which simplifies dosage management. This route improves patient compliance and reduces healthcare costs. For instance, new extended-release oral formulations have been developed to provide sustained pain relief, enhancing the overall treatment experience for patients with chronic lower back pain.

By Distribution Channel, the Retail & Online Pharmacies Segment Held the Largest Share in 2023

Retail and online pharmacies were the leading distribution channels for chronic lower back pain treatments in 2023. These channels offer personalized consultations and convenient access to medications. Pharmacists provide valuable advice on side effects, drug interactions, and cost-effective alternatives, contributing to better patient outcomes. The growth of online pharmacies has further improved accessibility, allowing patients to order medications from the comfort of their homes. For example, the rise of telepharmacy services has enabled more patients to receive timely medication management and support.

Recent Developments

In May 2024, Abbott Announces FDA Approval of the Abbott ProMRI Glifion Balancing System for Minimally Invasive Treatment of Chronic Low Back Pain. This new device uses radiofrequency ablation to target specific nerves responsible for pain, offering a minimally invasive option for patients.

In April 2024, Boston Scientific Receives CE Mark for the ION Relief Targeted Sacral Neuromodulation System for Chronic Low Back Pain. This neurostimulation system delivers targeted electrical pulses to the sacral nerves, offering pain relief for patients who haven't responded well to other treatments.

In March 2024, FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation to SpinetiX for its DSG System for Chronic Low Back Pain. This investigational device uses a novel internal fixation system to stabilize the spine and potentially reduce chronic low back pain.

In February 2024, Payer Collaboration on Digital Pain Management Programs Shows Promise. A recent study suggests that collaboration between healthcare payers and digital pain management program developers is leading to increased adoption and potentially improved patient outcomes.

Key Market Players

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Eli Lilly and Company

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Medtronic

Pfizer Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Merck & Co Inc

SpineThera

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Vertebral Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.



