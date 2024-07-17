Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Drywall Installer-Construction Worker with Mesothelioma in Massachusetts to Call Attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox-Better Lawyers-Better Compensation

"If your husband or dad was a drywall installer or any type of construction worker with just diagnosed mesothelioma in Massachusetts, please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466.” — Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the family of a drywall installer or construction worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Massachusetts to call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466 for a no obligation assessment of what their financial compensation settlement like look like.

"We have been assisting drywall installers, plumbers, electricians and all types of construction workers who now have mesothelioma for nearly two decades and most of these people greatly underestimate the potential value of their compensation claim. As an example, a drywall installer back in the 1970s might have been exposed to asbestos via the drywall they were cutting and installing, the drywall mud, and even the drywall tape they were using. Completing the drywall process is dusty-or can be-because to get to a finished product everything must be sanded, so it is flush.

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Massachusetts to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Worcester, Lowell, Cambridge. New Bedford or anywhere else in Massachusetts.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Massachusetts or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466.