Ivey: $550 Million Coming to Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project

MONTGOMERY – Following notification of the grant awards to the Alabama Congressional Delegation, Governor Kay Ivey today announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has awarded a $550 million discretionary grant from the Bridge Investment Program to the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project.

The major grant award is believed to be one of the largest federal grants ever received for an Alabama project and is the second-largest in the program’s history. It marks a significant milestone in the decades-long project to build a new Interstate 10 Bridge and Bayway connecting Mobile and the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County.

Governor Ivey, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and the chairmen of the Eastern Shore and Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organizations each released statements, below:

Governor Kay Ivey:

“It is a great day in Alabama! This federal funding will be a game-changer, not just for Mobile and Baldwin Counties, but for our entire state and region. This is exactly how our infrastructure dollars should be spent, and I thank the federal government for their recognition of and support for this critical project.”

ALDOT Chief Engineer Ed Austin:

“We’re thrilled with the federal government’s investment of $550 million to advance the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. This funding allows the project to move forward as ALDOT finalizes the TIFIA loan process. With USDOT’s continued support, as well as the strong support from state and local officials, we are now in a position to break ground on this project as soon as next year.

“To say we’re grateful that our federal partners are recognizing the project’s national importance is an understatement. This decision is a testament to the persistent efforts and dedication of our state, local and congressional leaders who have had numerous meetings and extensive discussions with USDOT, tirelessly advocating for this project. These efforts in Alabama and Washington to highlight the project’s value have been acknowledged, and we appreciate the federal government for partnering with us on this critical project.

“This has truly been a team effort with Governor Ivey, our ALDOT staff, the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Federal Highway Administration and the USDOT, the members of Alabama Toll Road, Tunnel and Bridge Authority and Alabama’s congressional delegation. I can’t begin to name everyone who has helped secure additional funding, but we appreciate everyone in the transportation industry and beyond who is supporting our efforts.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, chair of the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization:

“Hallelujah! It is hard to overstate how important today’s announcement is for the future of Mobile. This funding is a monumental boost for the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project, and we are moving full steam ahead. I want to thank the USDOT and the Federal Highway Administration for their efforts advancing this project, which benefits everything from daily commuters to hurricane evacuations to the growth of our port and industrial base. I also want to thank Governor Kay Ivey and ALDOT Director Cooper for keeping this project alive over the last few years. Without their unwavering support, we wouldn’t be here today. The benefits of today’s announcement will be felt along the entire I-10 corridor from Florida to California!”

Fairhope City Councilman Jack Burrell, chair of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization

“Baldwin County residents should be thrilled with today’s news. This is the most significant day in the project’s history. On behalf of the Eastern Shore MPO, I would like to thank the federal government and the USDOT for their support for the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. The Eastern Shore MPO, our counterparts in Mobile, ALDOT and the governor have all worked tirelessly to advocate for this project and to ensure that it’s built in a way that benefits local residents and addresses national needs. It is a project that deserves federal support like what was announced today, and with the USDOT’s continued support, we can build this bridge soon.”

Additional information on the Bridge Investment Program is available in the linked fact sheet from ALDOT.

