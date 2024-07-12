SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Uranium Energy Corp. - UEC

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Uranium Energy Corp. (“UEC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UEC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether UEC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 10, 2024, UEC filed its quarterly report for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Among other items, UEC reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.05, missing consensus estimates. The Company also reported zero revenues and an operating loss of $13.8 million, compared to revenues of $20 million and an operating loss of $3.5 million for the same period in the prior year.

On this news, UEC’s stock price fell $0.49 per share, or 8.09%, to close at $5.57 per share on June 11, 2024.

