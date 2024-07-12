E-Learning Market Trends: What to Watch in the Coming Years - 2030 | Registering at a CAGR of 17.5%

E-learning Market Size

The rise in remote learning during the pandemic and demand for low-cost convenient learning systems positively impact the growth of the online learning market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “E-Learning Market by Provider, Deployment Model, Course, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global e-learning market size was valued at $197.00 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $840.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030.

E-learning is type of learning where teaching is done through purely digital means such as recorded videos and e-book. E-learning helps students and workers to learn at their own pace and time. In addition, many e-learning platforms have integrated AI technology to convert ‘spoken language into captions and transcripts’, thus helping the hearing-impaired comprehend the subject easily. Furthermore, the key factor that drives the market includes rise in the adoption of advanced e-learning systems and increase in adoption of cloud-based e-learning platform.

In addition, surge in use of AI and machine learning in e-learning system boost the growth of market across the globe. However, factors such as lack of face-to-face interactions in the E-learning systems and lack of practical knowledge have limited the growth of the E-learning market. On the contrary, emergence of several trends such as microlearning, gamification, adoptive learning, and mobile learning are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the e-learning market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to number of factors such as penetration of new industries and improvement in economy. In addition, presence of growing number of e-learning solution vendors across the U.S. and Canada is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the E-learning market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to wide presence of small and medium-scale organizations, which are turning toward e-learning solutions to efficiently manage their business processes, particularly in developing countries such as China, India, and Singapore.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have a positive impact on growth of e-learning market. This is attributed to designing and implementation of government policies intended to promote learning during the lockdown. In addition, e-learning became an integral part of the learning process and COVID-19 has made online assessment practices essential for learning. Furthermore, during the pandemic period, employees and organizations desperately look for online methods for accurately analyzing learner’s knowledge, ability, and skill for better assigning of work.

Moreover, many global organizations partnered with e-learning platforms to identify and improve the skill of their employees. For instance, in July 2020, Google partnered with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to digitize classrooms in India. With the partnership, Google is expected to work with CBSE Skill Education and Training to allow one million teachers in 22,000 schools in India to deliver blended learning that combines the classroom approach with online learning. Thus, growth in number of such collaborations drives the growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Findings of The Study:

1. By provider, the content provider segment accounted for the largest e-learning market share in 2020.

2. Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.

3. Depending on the deployment model, the cloud segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

The key players profiled in the e-learning market analysis are Adobe, Aptara Inc., Articulate Global, LLC, CERTPOINT, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., D2L Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the e-learning industry.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

