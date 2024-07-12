New Mexicans in Rio Arriba and San Juan Counties Can Now Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance

Homeowners and renters in two additional New Mexico counties – Rio Arriba and San Juan – are now eligible to receive FEMA Individual Assistance (IA) grants to help them recover from the South Fork and Salt Fires and floods, which began June 17. Rio Arriba and San Juan counties join Lincoln and Otero counties, as well as the Mescalero Apache Reservation which were previously approved in June.

FEMA’s Individuals and Household Program assistance is intended to help jumpstart your recovery. Here are some examples of basic needs:

Other Needs Assistance may be provided to homeowners and renters for eligible uninsured property or items your insurance doesn’t cover, such as: Serious Needs Assistance for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation. Displacement Assistance for immediate housing needs to help New Mexicans who cannot return home right after the wildfires and flooding. Both Serious Needs Assistance (SNA) and Displacement Assistance require an inspection to confirm eligibility before funds are provided to applicants. Medical and dental expenses; funeral and burial costs ; replacement of household furniture and appliances; specialized tools you must have for your job; a personal computing device, educational materials and moving, storage and other necessary expenses related to the wildfires and flooding. Personally owned, disaster-damaged cars and trucks in need of replacement or repairs. The purchase or rental expense of generators used at a primary residence to power medically required equipment necessary for an existing medical condition.



Housing Assistance Available

Rental Assistance

FEMA may be able to provide rent for a temporary place to live while you are displaced. Rental assistance is intended to cover monthly rent, security deposit and cost of essential utilities such as electricity and water.

Home Repair Assistance may be provided to homeowners to repair the structural parts of your home. This includes windows, doors, floors, walls, ceilings, cabinets, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system (HVAC), utilities (electrical, plumbing and gas systems) and entrance ways. FEMA may also reimburse for the actual cost to repair or replace your furnace, private well and septic system that was damaged or destroyed by the disaster.

The first step for individuals and households to receive assistance is to apply to FEMA for federal assistance. There are no costs involved to apply for, or receive, FEMA assistance. There are four ways to apply:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov/

disasterassistance.gov/ Download the FEMA App for mobile devices at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center operated by the state of New Mexico and FEMA. For location and hours, visit fema.gov/drc

For more information about FEMA’s Individual Assistance program, visit www.fema.gov/assistance/individual.