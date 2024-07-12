There were 921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,351 in the last 365 days.
Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Imvanex, Modified Vaccinia Ankara - Bavarian Nordic virus (smallpox), decision type: PM: decision on the application for modification of an agreed PIP, therapeutic area: Vaccines, PIP number:…
P/0284/2023 : EMA decision of 14 July 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for modified vaccinia Ankara - Bavarian Nordic virus (smallpox) (Imvanex), (EMEA-001161-PIP02-11-M03)
Reference Number: EMA/288064/2023
You just read:
Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Imvanex, Modified Vaccinia Ankara - Bavarian Nordic virus (smallpox), decision type: PM: decision on the application for modification of an agreed PIP, therapeutic area: Vaccines, PIP number:…
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.