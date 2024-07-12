Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child, and Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5003122

TROOPER: Joshua Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven              

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 07/11/2024 at approximately 1233 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Panton, VT

ACCUSED: Nicholas Pecor

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense committed in the presence of a child, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic violence victims

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 11, 2024, at approximately 1233 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven barracks were dispatched to a report of a citizen dispute at a residence in the Town of Panton, VT. 

Troopers arrived on scene and investigation revealed that Nicholas Pecor caused pain and injury to a household member. The offense was found to have been committed in the presence of child. Additionally, Nicholas was found to be in violation of prior conditions of release by having contact with a prohibited person. Nicholas had left the residence before  Troopers arrived. 

The Vergennes Police Department was made aware of this incident. Vergennes Officers were able to locate Pecor at approximately 1930 hours in the Town of Vergennes. Pecor was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vergennes Police Department, and processed. Pecor was issued new court-ordered conditions of release and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division for the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/12/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

