Trust Stamp discusses its evolution to serving diverse global markets as a SaaS provider of Artificial Intelligence powered technologies and the application for its 37th patent

Atlanta, GA, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI). On the occasion of filing for its 37th patent, Trust Stamp’s Chief Science Officer and Chief Technology Officer provide an overview of the Company’s patent portfolio and the Company’s evolution to supplying AI-powered technologies to a broader global customer base as reflected in the substantial growth in the Company’s customer base announced in the Company’s H1 2024 Business Report on July 11, 2024.



Trust Stamp’s Chief Technology Officer Scott Francis, commented, “From the outset, Trust Stamp has been committed to creating and productizing disruptive AI-powered technologies. Our initial use cases revolved around serving our financial services clients with custom identity authentication and fraud detection tools. But in parallel to the growth in our intellectual property portfolio, we moved in 2023 to focus on a SaaS delivery model. I am pleased to say that the successful implementation of our SaaS Orchestration Layer has allowed a very significant growth in our customer base, from two long-term customers at the end of 2022 to over seventy customers today.”

Scott Francis further commented, “While maintaining an absolute commitment to serving our core financial services customers; Trust Stamp has evolved into a global, sector agnostic, provider of proprietary AI-powered technologies. Our implemented use cases now encompass not just banking but also financial inclusion, payments, insurance, public safety, blockchain, healthcare, social media, IOT devices, automotive dealerships, data management, and secure messaging. Our Orchestration Layer technology is built for rapid growth. It is infinitely scalable allowing us to deliver our AI-powered and other proprietary technologies on a low code basis with highly competitive pricing.”

Dr. Norman Poh, Trust Stamp’s Chief Science Officer, commented, “Trust Stamp has a world-class and exceptionally diverse R&D team that is highly focused on developing innovations in AI-powered technologies. I believe that the size of our R&D team, the extent of our intellectual property portfolio and the frequency of our patent filings and grants are quite exceptional for a company of our size.”

Dr. Poh went on to say, “The patent application being filed today documents innovations in Zero Knowledge Proof technology, while recent filings have focused on combating AI-powered injection attacks, including those using deep fake technology, and improving AI-powered age estimation. Our existing portfolio of 22 issued and 14 pending patents not only encompasses many patents addressing identity and data tokenization, multi-factor authentication, facial biometric technologies, and presentation attack detection but also includes other forward-looking AI-powered innovations including a pending patent for systems and processes for the use of the Metaverse, an issued patent validating the ownership of cryptographic assets, and a pending patent for a tamper-resistant identity bracelet for use in alternative to detention programs and other sensitive environments.”



Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered technology for use in multiple sectors, including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and enable them to reach a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two countries located across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

