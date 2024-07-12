Beyond Words: New Children’s Picture Book WHAT’S IN A WIGGLE? Considers the Importance of Body Language

Dog rescue owner pays tribute to beloved family dog to help young children better understand the significance of nonverbal communication in book debut from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As someone who has spent a significant amount of time with both dogs and people, Alberta Daggett believes that every dog, as well as humans, possesses a unique form of self-expression. And no one taught her this lesson as well as her beloved dog Lola. Once a homeless puppy, Lola quickly became a cherished fixture in Daggett’s household and into the hearts of her family and friends through her variety of wiggles. Fortunate enough to appreciate the gift of nonverbal communication thanks to Lola, Daggett presents a debut children’s book to encourage children to recognize and interpret body language and social cues. “We all have the ability to discover this gift for ourselves,” Daggett says. “To witness this phenomenon, one only has to stop and observe.”

In “What’s in a Wiggle?,” Daggett introduces young children to Lola. Celebrating Lola’s favorite form of communication – the wiggle, Daggett’s light-hearted narrative engages readers, allowing for easy dialogue on the topic of body language. Offering a wide range of learning opportunities, from identifying nonverbal communication and emotions and recognizing shapes and colors to highlighting the joys of pet ownership, the book illustrates how anyone can express their feelings through movement that can also supplement verbal communication.

“What’s in a Wiggle?” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Alberta Daggett is a mother, grandmother, and seasoned clinical research professional with thirty years of experience in the life sciences field. As a devoted pet owner and dog lover, she has rescued many pets, enriching her life with their companionship. In her free time she enjoys spending time in the Adirondacks kayaking and boating on the lake, hiking, riding bikes and skiing among other things. She resides in Raleigh, North Carolina with her husband and most recent rescue, Tux, a rambunctious Schnoodle. “What’s in a Wiggle?'' is her first published non-fiction children’s book.

For more information on the author, please visit her website or social media profiles.

LinkedIn: Alberta Daggett

Instagram: @daggett.alberta

Media Contact:

Alberta Daggett

albertadaggett.author@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Alberta Daggett

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com