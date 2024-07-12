The Rise of BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market: A $133.9 billion Industry Dominated by Tech Giants - Microsoft Corporation, Inc. and Cisco Systems | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market size is projected to grow from USD 72.7 billion in 2024 to USD 133.9 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Enhanced Compliance and Security

Security Beyond Perimeters

Support for BYOD Policies

Restraints:

Government and Defense Sector Challenges

Complex Regulatory Landscape

Investment in Security Infrastructure

Opportunities:

Support for Business Growth

Seamless Communication

Adaptation to Remote Work

List of Key Players in BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market:

Microsoft Corporation, Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

IBM (US)

Blackberry (Canada)

Broadcom (US)

Honeywell (US)

TIBCO (US)

AT&T (US)

Samsung (South Korea)

Infosys (India)

Ivanti (US)

The BYOD and enterprise mobility is a dynamic and rapidly evolving market. It enables employees to use their personal devices such as laptops, smartphones, or tablets for work. Enterprises globally are deploying various solutions such as Mobile Device Management (MDM) , Mobile Application Management (MAM), Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) in order to ensure secure access to corporate resources, efficient management of devices, robust protection against cyber threats, and to improve the overall productivity. Factors such as the growth of zero trust architecture, rapid adoption of BYOD policies and cloud services, and the rise in remote and hybrid work cultures are fueling the growth of this market. However, security concerns, data privacy issues, and the complexity of managing diverse devices can be potential challenges for this market. Despite these, the BYOD and enterprise mobility market is expected to expand as businesses seek to balance productivity, security, and employee satisfaction in an increasingly mobile world.

By services, professional services segment is expected to have largest market size during the forecast period.

Professional services that include consulting, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance services are projected to hold the largest market share in the BYOD and enterprise mobility market during the forecast period. The professional services are a critical part of the BYOD and enterprise mobility market. These services help organizations with the expert guidance required to navigate the complexities of implementing BYOD policies and enterprise mobility solutions across their businesses. Consulting services, for instance, help businesses develop customized strategies tailored to their specific needs, ensuring seamless integration of new technologies with existing systems, whereas the integration and deployment services facilitate the smooth implementation of mobile solutions, minimizing disruptions and ensuring that all devices and applications work harmoniously.

Companies are, therefore, leveraging these professional services to employ BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions efficiently and ensure that they adhere to regulatory requirements, safeguard sensitive data, and optimize operational efficiency. The demand for these services is expected to remain high as businesses continually adapt to evolving technologies and cybersecurity threats, thereby necessitating continuous expert support and guidance.

By solutions, the endpoint detection and response segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The EDR solutions play an important part in enhancing the enterprise security of the BYOD and enterprise mobility ecosystem. These solutions provide real-time monitoring, detection, and automated response to security threats, protecting enterprises against sophisticated cyber-attacks. Unlike other solutions such as MDM and UEM, which offer comprehensive device and application management, security management , and other solutions, EDR solutions focus solely on threat detection and response at the endpoint level. This specialized focus allows EDR to offer advanced threat detection capabilities, detailed forensics, and rapid incident response, essential for safeguarding the diverse array of devices used in BYOD environments. This continuous monitoring by the EDR solutions helps maintain the integrity of corporate networks and data, ensuring compliance with stringent security standards. The growth of EDR solutions can be attributed to the increasing frequency and complexity of cyber threats and the rise in remote work and mobile device usage.

Based on region, Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

Organizations across the region have increasingly adopted BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions to enhance workforce flexibility, productivity, and satisfaction. The region's growth is primarily fueled by stringent data protection regulations like GDPR, which necessitate robust security measures, and the widespread availability of high-speed internet and advanced mobile networks. These regulations mandate businesses to implement robust security measures, contributing to the region's strong uptake of technologies like Mobile Device Management (MDM), Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). The region is also witnessing a rise in adopting cloud-based and AI-driven security solutions, which is why the region is further expected to propel. Moreover, as countries across the region continue to prioritize digital transformation and cybersecurity, the demand for comprehensive and integrated mobility solutions is set to rise, solidifying Europe's position as a key market.

