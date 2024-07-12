Exhibition “Old Meets New: A Historical Photo Exhibition Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland” inaugurated showcasing the urban landscapes and cultural characteristics of Macao

MACAU, July 12 - In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, the Macao Museum, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, will hold the exhibition “Old Meets New: A Historical Photo Exhibition Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland” was inaugurated today (12 July) in the lobby of the Macao Museum. The opening ceremony was officiated by the Acting President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Yin Rutao; the Member of the Cultural Heritage Committee, Wu Chou Kit; the Director of the Macao Museum, Lou Ho Ian; and the President of the General Assembly of the Photographic Society of Macao, Kuok Keng Man. The exhibition is held until 8 September 2024. All are welcome to visit.

The exhibition is divided into five sections, “Historical Buildings”, “Everyday Life”, “Scenes of the Past”, “Celebrating the Return” and “Today’s Macao”, featuring nearly 120 old and new photographs and relevant objects. Through a series of historical photographs of buildings, harbours and all walks of life, the exhibition recreates the urban landscapes of Macao in the 19th and 20th centuries, drawing a comparison between the urban landscapes of the past and the prosperous cityscape after Macao’s return to the motherland, while delineating the development of the city and reflecting the enhancement of urban functionality, thus evoking the public’s memories of historical evolutions. In addition, the Macao Museum will launch an online virtual reality exhibition dedicated to the same theme, which the public can visit through the Museum’s website at anytime and anywhere.

The Macao Museum is open daily from 10am to 6pm (last admission at 5:30pm), and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free for holders of Macao Resident Identity Card and for the general public on Tuesdays and on the 15th day of every month.

For enquiries, please contact the Macao Museum through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours, or visit the Macao Museum’s website at www.macaumuseum.gov.mo.