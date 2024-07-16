TapClicks and Vistar Media Partner to Deliver Out-of-home Campaigns Integrated with Smart Marketing Platform

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, and Vistar Media, the leading global provider of programmatic technology for out-of-home (OOH) media, today announced their new partnership, integrating Vistar Media’s suite of OOH campaign solutions with TapClicks’ unified marketing operations, data management and reporting platform. This integration is part of the TapClicks Marketplace, providing industry-leading programmatic OOH capabilities within the TapClicks ecosystem. It allows brands, agencies, media companies, and broadcasters to efficiently reach their audience in high-impact environments, seamlessly access, manage and optimize OOH advertising campaigns, and gain comprehensive visibility into campaign effectiveness.

● For the first time, OOH and digital out-of-home (DOOH) media (such as billboards) can be easily accessed, with quantified results and reporting, within an omni-channel platform spanning a wide variety of other digital marketing channels.

● This collaboration efficiently connects marketers, media owners, and audiences. Clients, including brands, agencies and media owners around the globe, can drive stories into the real world through OOH and measure their impact as well as return on advertising spend (ROAS).

● The integrated, streamlined Smart Marketing workflow allows marketing organizations to accelerate the deployment of campaigns, increase visibility for products, gain prospective buyers, and simplify reporting.

“Vistar Media is widely recognized for its complete suite of OOH and DOOH solutions,” commented Chel Heler, Executive General Manager of TapClicks. “We are delighted to partner with Vistar to deliver their exciting range of capabilities, at any scale, to this expanding market.”

“Through this integration, customers running ad campaigns across multiple formats will be able to consolidate reporting into one, centralized location and seamlessly measure the impact of their marketing stack,” said Dave Rivera, Head of Channel Partnerships at Vistar Media. “TapClicks provides a more holistic view of advertisers’ campaign performance across multiple networks and digital strategies, giving them more insights to help optimize current and future campaigns.”

The integration of TapClicks and Vistar Media provides marketers with a seamless solution to manage and optimize DOOH advertising campaigns, leveraging TapClicks' robust analytics and reporting capabilities alongside Vistar Media's extensive programmatic DOOH network for enhanced targeting and performance insights. The Vistar / TapClicks integrated technology solution is available now.

About Vistar Media:

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH. Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server, and Cortex CMS system – Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 20 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/vistar-media, X https://x.com/vistarmedia, and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/people/Vistar-Media/100054516907346/.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 7500 MarTech / AdTech connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.