Allegiance Real Estate spearheads the labour support campaign 'Food for All'
By joining hands with the Beit Al Khair Society, Allegiance Real Estate distributed food and drinks to over 1,000 labourers.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allegiance Real Estate recently partnered with the Beit Al Khair Society to organize a heartwarming and impactful campaign called ‘Food for All.’
This initiative aimed to distribute food and water to labourers, highlighting the company's commitment to community service and social responsibility.
The event took place on a sunny Friday morning, with volunteers from Allegiance Real Estate gathering at a labour camp in Al Khuwaneej Dubai, ready to make a difference.
The location became the focal point of the charitable endeavour. As the event commenced, volunteers began unpacking boxes of food and water, efficiently distributing them among the labourers without any hassle.
Priyanka Jacob, AVP at Allegiance Real Estate, shared her thoughts about the event: "As a real estate company, our success relies on the dedication of these labourers who tirelessly construct the homes we sell. They are the cornerstone of our business, and this initiative is a heartfelt token of appreciation for their unwavering commitment."
The partnership with the Beit Al Khair Society played a pivotal role in the event's success. Renowned for their extensive contributions to humanitarian aid and social welfare, the Beit Al Khair Society brought invaluable expertise and resources.
Their proficiency in organizing large-scale distribution events ensured the seamless and efficient execution of the 'Food for All' initiative.
Moving forward, Allegiance Real Estate remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the UAE's labour community through continued CSR initiatives aimed at fostering community welfare and social responsibility.
