Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,448 in the last 365 days.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce its second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on July 31, 2024. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (2Q24 Registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (www.jakks.com/investors).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2024 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved


JAKKS Pacific
Investor Relations
Lucas Natalini
(424) 268-9567
investors@jakks.net

Primary Logo

You just read:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more