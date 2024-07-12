MCCAIN FOODS AND CHEF BEAU MACMILLAN HONOR BELOVED CHICAGO-AREA RESTAURANT FOR NATIONAL FRENCH FRY DAY

The Peanut Gallery in Lake Forest recognized with a fry bouquet and $20,000 reward for commitment to customers and community.

Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McCain Foods, a leading supplier of innovative frozen potato and appetizer products, is celebrating National French Fry Day on July 12 by introducing chef Dominic Zumpano as the recipient of the company’s first Service Superstar award.

In partnership with McCain Foodservice Solutions, celebrity chef Beau MacMillan nominated Zumpano and his staff at The Peanut Gallery in Lake Forest, Illinois, for the award. The honor recognizes foodservice professionals who go above and beyond to serve their customers and community.

“The Peanut Gallery is truly committed to serving and supporting others,” MacMillan said. “I’m thrilled to partner with McCain to recognize this great restaurant with the Service Superstar award. It’s an honor that is very well deserved.”

MacMillan recently helped McCain recognize The Peanut Gallery for National French Fry Day during a surprise celebration at the restaurant’s Lake Forest location. In addition to delivering a one-of-a-kind fry bouquet from McCain, MacMillan presented a $20,000 reward to Zumpano and his wife, Cecilia, which is intended to help The Peanut Gallery continue its support of the community and local first responders.

“Our business is run by people, for people. It’s important that we take care of those who look out for us,” Zumpano said. “We wanted to create a space for our community and its first responders to come relax and enjoy great food. To receive this honor and share the moment with them means the world to us.”

In addition to providing a family-friendly restaurant that caters to kids, The Peanut Gallery’s community contributions include:

Hosting Police v. Fire Department Burger Battles benefiting autism and breast cancer research

Specials for local fire and police departments as well as members of the military

"National French Fry Day is the perfect day to launch an initiative that recognizes foodservice heroes," said Tracy Hostetler, VP, head of North American Potato Marketing at McCain Foods. "Fries bring people together, and we want to celebrate professionals who work tirelessly to do the same. From fundraisers and community events to their kindness and general goodwill, The Peanut Gallery embodies the kind of Service Superstars we're proud to support."



About McCain (North America)

McCain Foods Limited is a family-owned business founded in 1957 in Florenceville, New Brunswick. Today, the company is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and a global leader in appetizers and snacks. Its products can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. The company has major production, retail and corporate operations across North America. Globally, McCain employs approximately 22,000 people, operates 51 production facilities on six continents, partners with 3,500 farmers and generates annual sales in excess of $14 billion CAD.





