White River Bancshares Co. Earns a Record $1.85 million, or $1.61 Per Diluted Share, in 2Q24; Highlighted by Successful Capital Raise and Net Interest Margin Expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased 137.5% to $1.85 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $779,000, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. In the preceding quarter, the Company earned $509,000, or $0.51 per diluted share. In the first six months of 2024, net income increased 110.9% to $2.36 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, compared to $1.12 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2023. All financial results are unaudited.

“We reported record operating results for the second quarter of 2024, fueled by strong net interest income generation, net interest margin expansion and the successful capital raise that we completed during the quarter,” said Gary Head, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Overall, we operate in one of the most attractive markets in America, and we’re poised for success over the next several years, with the right leadership team, infrastructure and technology in place to optimize our operations.”

“A highlight of the second quarter was the completion of our $12.46 million private placement of common shares,” Head continued. “The success of the capital raise is a direct reflection of the strength of our bank and the dedication of our Board of Directors, management and team members as we expand our community banks, providing our style of community banking to communities who need us. The additional capital is already helping support our strategy and growth plans as we continue to focus on supporting the customers and communities we serve and on building long-term value for our shareholders.”

“We are pleased to report another quarter of double digit loan and deposit growth year-over-year, as we continue to build our deposit base to fund new loan activity,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “While rising rates changed the deposit mix as customers pursued higher yielding accounts, demand and non-interest bearing accounts remained strong. They accounted for 23.0% of total deposits, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 34.4% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024. We see significant opportunities for growing non-interest bearing deposits in the coming quarters as we continue to attract new customer accounts. Loan growth was strong in the second quarter of 2024, increasing $12.9 million, or 1.4% compared to the prior quarter end. We are encouraged by the loan demand in our markets and expect it to continue through the remainder of 2024.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2024 increased 137.5% to $1.85 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, compared to $779,000, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest income increased 22.2% to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 28 basis points to 3.25% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.97% in the second quarter of 2023.
  • The Company recorded a $432,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a $225,000 provision in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net loans increased $118.8 million, or 13.8%, to $982.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $863.5 million at June 30, 2023.
  • Nonperforming loans totaled $32,000, or 0.00% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to $93,000, or 0.01% of total loans, at June 30, 2023.
  • Total deposits increased $125.7 million, or 14.2%, to $1.014 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $888.2 million a year ago.
  • Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, and CDs under $250,000) represent 72.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2024.
  • The Bank’s uninsured/unpledged deposits totaled approximately 31.2% of total deposits at June 30, 2024.
  • Available borrowing capacity totaled $335.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $353.8 million at March 31, 2024.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 13.10%, Tier 1 ratio of 11.85%, and Leverage ratio of 10.07% for the Bank at June 30, 2024.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $74.01 at June 30, 2024, compared to $74.36 a year ago.

Income Statement

“Our NIM expanded 28 basis points during the second quarter of 2024, as higher asset yields more than offset the slight increase in funding costs,” said Brant Ward, President. “We anticipate our NIM will continue to expand for the remainder of 2024 if interest rates remain steady or start to decline.” The Company’s NIM was 3.25% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.97% in both the preceding quarter and in the second quarter of 2023. In the first six months of 2024, the NIM expanded 8 basis points to 3.13%, compared to 3.05% in the first six months of 2023.

Net interest income increased 22.2% to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Total interest income increased 35.9% to $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. Largely due to the increase in deposit costs, total interest expense increased to $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, from $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. In the first six months of 2024, net interest income increased 14.7% to $17.1 million, compared to $14.9 million in the first six months of 2023.

Noninterest income increased 34.5% to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter a year ago. Wealth management fee income, the largest component of noninterest income, increased 66.9% to $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared to $638,000 in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was largely due to the acquisition of a wealth management division in July, 2023, which has improved the Company’s noninterest income generation and is fueling operating results. In the first six months of the year, noninterest income increased 31.9% to $3.5 million, compared to $2.7 million in the first six months of 2023.

Noninterest expense was $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, as expenses are starting to normalize following the market expansion over the past few years. The Company anticipates further expense stabilization over the next several quarters. In the first six months of the year, noninterest expense increased 3.9% to $16.4 million, compared to $15.8 million in the first six months of 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 14.9% to $1.211 billion at June 30, 2024, from $1.054 billion at June 30, 2023, and increased 2.9% compared to $1.177 billion at March 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $49.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $32.3 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $115.5 million at June 30, 2024, from $98.5 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 13.8% to $982.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $863.5 million a year ago, and increased 1.3% compared to $969.7 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 14.2% to $1.014 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $888.2 million a year ago and increased modestly compared to $1.010 billion at March 31, 2024. Demand and non-interest-bearing deposits decreased 4.2% compared to a year ago while savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased 10.9% compared to a year ago.

FHLB advances increased to $54.3 million at June 30, 2024, from $38.0 million at June 30, 2023, and $36.9 million at March 31, 2024. Largely due to the capital raise, total stockholders’ equity increased to $92.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $76.2 million at June 30, 2023, and $79.4 million at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share was $74.01 at June 30, 2024, compared to $74.36 at June 30, 2023, and $78.09 at March 31, 2024. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) during the second quarter of 2024 was $6.8 million. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $79.61 at June 30, 2024.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a $432,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a $648,000 provision in the first quarter of 2024, and a $225,000 provision in the second quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming loans decreased during the quarter to $32,000, and represented 0.00% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.72 million, or 0.18% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, and $93,000, or 0.01% of total loans a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses was $12.4 million, or 1.25% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $12.1 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, and $10.6 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at June 30, 2023. “We continue to contribute to our allowance for credit losses based on loan growth and CECL forecast modeling,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer.

Net loan charge-offs were $111,000 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to net loan recoveries of $21,000 in the first quarter of 2024, and net loan recoveries of $12,000 in the second quarter of 2023.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 13.10%, a Tier 1 ratio of 11.85%, and a Leverage ratio of 10.07% for the Bank at June 30, 2024.

Recent Developments

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company opened its second Banco Sí, location in downtown Springdale, with plans to celebrate a public launch and grand opening in the third quarter of 2024.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $397,000 in May 2024, with an average of 183 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $460,000, with an average of 90 days on the market.

Washington County’s population is projected to grow 7.18% from 2024 through 2029, and median household income is projected to increase by 12.63% during the same time frame. Benton County’s population is projected to grow 9.34% from 2024 through 2029, and median household income is projected to increase by 3.75%. Monroe County’s population is projected to decrease by 5.23% from 2024 through 2029 and median household income is projected to increase by 9.82%. Boone County’s population is projected to grow 3.61% from 2024 through 2029 and median household income is projected to increase by 8.83%. Craighead County’s population is projected to grow 4.99% from 2024 through 2029, and the median household income is projected to increase by 9.57%.

Sources:

http://www.nwarealtors.org/market-statistics/
https://www.capitaliq.spglobal.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
             
    June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023
             
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 49,495,763     $ 33,147,221     $ 32,325,899  
Investment securities     115,526,915       113,033,028       98,506,257  
Loans held for sale     997,907       696,271       1,590,000  
Loans     994,754,063       981,829,042       874,118,760  
Allowance for credit losses     (12,434,130 )     (12,113,099 )     (10,608,962 )
Net loans     982,319,933       969,715,943       863,509,798  
Premises and equipment, net     30,442,837       29,442,303       29,790,308  
Foreclosed assets held for sale     777,606       640,574       -  
Accrued interest receivable     5,433,391       4,966,665       3,099,653  
Bank owned life insurance     9,614,851       9,534,373       9,292,654  
Deferred income taxes     4,788,942       4,888,369       4,987,791  
Other investments     8,094,125       7,548,338       7,066,522  
Intangible assets, net     1,909,313       1,962,350       2,121,458  
Other assets     1,733,790       1,323,255       2,000,439  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,211,135,373     $ 1,176,898,690     $ 1,054,290,779  
             
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Deposits:            
Demand and non-interest-bearing   $ 233,230,007     $ 233,082,292     $ 243,548,686  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     348,391,562       339,042,365       314,057,615  
Time deposits     432,248,979       438,110,170       330,591,356  
Total deposits     1,013,870,548       1,010,234,827       888,197,657  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     54,314,495       36,887,028       38,017,682  
Notes payable     26,090,002       26,337,909       26,286,079  
Operating lease liability     15,930,503       16,128,536       16,707,291  
Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments     1,433,000       1,433,000       1,558,000  
Accrued interest payable     2,714,687       2,635,771       1,936,295  
Other liabilities     4,745,292       3,868,383       5,384,308  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,119,098,527       1,097,525,454       978,087,312  
             
Stockholders' equity:            
Common stock     12,349       10,081       10,084  
Surplus     102,470,054       90,548,540       90,118,719  
Accumulated deficit     (2,484,500 )     (3,115,687 )     (5,051,992 )
Treasury stock, at cost     (1,132,905 )     (1,119,100 )     (820,717 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (6,828,152 )     (6,950,598 )     (8,052,627 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     92,036,846       79,373,236       76,203,467  
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,211,135,373     $ 1,176,898,690     $ 1,054,290,779  
             


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
               
    For the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,  
      2024       2024       2023  
               
INTEREST INCOME              
Loans, including fees   $ 15,763,452     $ 14,994,922     $ 11,302,782  
Investment securities     1,083,415       929,040       780,362  
Federal funds sold and other     162,250       96,154       431,607  
Total interest income     17,009,117       16,020,116       12,514,751  
               
INTEREST EXPENSE              
Deposits     7,106,512       6,984,793       4,265,275  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     448,263       520,319       459,605  
Notes payable     398,017       398,017       394,464  
Federal funds purchased and other     21,787       78,260       -  
Total interest expense     7,974,579       7,981,389       5,119,344  
NET INTEREST INCOME     9,034,538       8,038,727       7,395,407  
Provision for credit losses     432,000       648,000       225,000  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   8,602,538       7,390,727       7,170,407  
               
NON-INTEREST INCOME              
Service charges and fees on deposits     154,816       150,349       146,434  
Wealth management fee income     1,065,553       845,506       638,436  
Secondary market fee income     113,926       57,064       140,961  
Bank owned-life insurance income     80,478       79,881       79,956  
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets     326       1,050       -  
Other     527,064       449,255       438,134  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME     1,942,163       1,583,105       1,443,921  
               
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE              
Salaries and benefits     4,784,556       4,999,533       4,494,027  
Occupancy and equipment     936,818       928,124       950,581  
Data processing     704,080       790,569       745,330  
Marketing and business development     473,618       463,697       523,460  
Professional services     617,890       669,867       479,291  
Amortization of other intangible assets     53,037       53,036        
Other     494,203       403,836       401,090  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     8,064,202       8,308,662       7,593,779  
               
Income before income taxes     2,480,499       665,170       1,020,549  
Income tax provision     631,462       155,942       242,019  
NET INCOME   $ 1,849,037     $ 509,228     $ 778,530  
               
EARNINGS PER SHARE              
Basic   $ 1.61     $ 0.51     $ 0.78  
Diluted   $ 1.61     $ 0.51     $ 0.78  
               


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
           
      Six Months Ended
      June 30,
        2024       2023  
           
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans, including fees     $ 30,758,374     $ 21,975,360  
Investment securities       2,012,455       1,408,899  
Federal funds sold and other       258,404       708,346  
Total Interest Income       33,029,233       24,092,605  
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits       14,091,305       7,231,527  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances       968,582       1,157,182  
Notes payable       796,034       790,724  
Federal funds purchased and other       100,047       33,425  
Total interest expense       15,955,968       9,212,858  
NET INTEREST INCOME       17,073,265       14,879,747  
Provision for credit losses       1,080,000       375,000  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES       15,993,265       14,504,747  
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME          
Service charges and fees on deposits       305,165       297,477  
Wealth management fee income       1,911,059       1,155,950  
Secondary market fee income       170,990       207,734  
Bank owned life insurance income       160,359       158,330  
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets       1,376       -  
Other       976,319       853,500  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME       3,525,268       2,672,991  
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and benefits       9,784,089       9,752,523  
Occupancy and equipment       1,864,942       1,842,561  
Data processing       1,494,649       1,403,441  
Marketing and business development       937,315       997,169  
Professional services       1,287,757       985,190  
Amortization of intangible asset       106,073       -  
Other       898,039       783,106  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE       16,372,864       15,763,990  
           
Income before income taxes       3,145,669       1,413,748  
Income tax provision       787,404       295,706  
NET INCOME     $ 2,358,265     $ 1,118,042  
           
EARNINGS PER SHARE          
Basic     $ 2.21     $ 1.12  
Diluted     $ 2.21     $ 1.12  
           


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
                 
    (Unaudited)   (Audited)
    Three Months Ended   Year ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   December 31,
      2024       2024       2023       2023  
                 
FOR THE PERIOD                
Net income   $ 1,849,037     $ 509,228     $ 778,530     $ 2,545,119  
Net income before taxes     2,480,499       665,170       1,020,549       3,145,566  
Dividends declared per share     1.00       -       1.00       1.00  
                 
                 
PERIOD END BALANCE                
Total assets   $ 1,211,135,373     $ 1,176,898,690     $ 1,054,290,779     $ 1,133,055,741  
Total investments     115,526,915       113,033,028       98,506,257       114,550,592  
Total loans, net     982,319,933       969,715,943       863,509,798       941,224,131  
Allowance for credit losses     (12,434,131 )     (12,113,099 )     (10,608,962 )     (11,443,904 )
Total deposits     1,013,870,548       1,010,234,827       888,197,657       959,193,285  
Stockholders' equity     92,036,846       79,373,236       76,203,467       79,548,823  
                 
                 
RATIO ANALYSIS                
Return on average assets (annualized)     0.63 %     0.18 %     0.30 %     0.24 %
Return on average equity (annualized)     8.26 %     2.52 %     3.94 %     3.24 %
Net loans/Deposits     96.89 %     95.99 %     97.22 %     98.13 %
Total Stockholders' Equity/Total assets     7.60 %     6.74 %     7.23 %     7.02 %
Net loan losses/Total loans     0.01 %     -0.00 %     -0.00 %     0.01 %
Uninsured & unpledged deposits     31.21 %     30.22 %     30.35 %     31.47 %
                 
                 
PER SHARE DATA                
Shares outstanding     1,217,850       991,315       996,196       999,815  
Weighted average shares outstanding     1,145,658       991,689       997,567       995,651  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   1,145,658       991,689       997,585       995,703  
Basic earnings   $ 1.61     $ 0.51     $ 0.78     $ 2.56  
Diluted earnings     1.61       0.51       0.78       2.56  
Book value     75.57       80.07       76.49       80.21  
Tangible book value     74.01       78.09       74.36       78.17  
                 
                 
ASSET QUALITY                
Net (recoveries) charge-offs   $ 110,968     $ (21,195 )   $ (12,410 )   $ 111,721  
Classified assets     1,090,758       2,657,273       1,687,091       1,623,558  
Nonperforming loans     32,054       1,718,805       92,618       1,153,852  
Nonperforming assets     809,660       2,359,378       92,618       1,355,702  
Total nonperforming loans/Total loans     0.00 %     0.18 %     0.01 %     0.12 %
Total nonperforming loans/Total assets     0.00 %     0.15 %     0.01 %     0.10 %
Total nonperforming assets/Total assets     0.07 %     0.20 %     0.01 %     0.12 %
Allowance for credit losses/Total loans     1.25 %     1.23 %     1.21 %     1.20 %
                 


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
                                     
    Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
    2024   2024   2023
    Average       Average   Average       Average   Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate   Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate
                                     
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Federal funds sold and other   $ 11,798,448   $ 162,250   5.53%   $ 8,343,674   $ 96,154   4.63%   $ 33,668,022   $ 431,607   5.14%
Investment securities available-for-sale (1)   114,427,481   941,900   3.31%   114,440,538   900,886   3.17%   98,944,070   650,490   2.64%
Loans receivable   973,396,880   15,763,452   6.51%   960,808,253   14,994,922   6.28%   850,747,374   11,302,782   5.33%
Total interest-earning assets   1,099,622,809   $ 16,867,602   6.17%   1,083,592,465   $ 15,991,962   5.94%   983,359,466   $ 12,384,879   5.05%
Noninterest-earning assets   74,503,352           70,720,928           67,618,865        
Total assets   $ 1,174,126,161           $ 1,154,313,393         $ 1,050,978,331      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 770,303,642   $ 7,106,512 3.71%   $ 762,899,599   $ 6,984,793 3.68%   $ 648,067,147   $ 4,265,275 2.64%
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased   40,440,625   470,050   4.67%   50,749,219   598,579   4.74%   40,650,920   459,605   4.53%
Notes payable   25,506,601   398,017   6.28%   25,489,325   398,017   6.28%   25,459,394   394,464   6.21%
Total interest-bearing liabilities   836,250,868   $ 7,974,579 3.84%   839,138,143   $ 7,981,389 3.83%   714,177,461   $ 5,119,344 2.88%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   247,820,333           233,847,965           257,452,327        
Total liabilities   1,084,071,201           1,072,986,108           971,629,788        
Stockholders' equity   90,054,960           81,327,285           79,348,543        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,174,126,161           $ 1,154,313,393         $ 1,050,978,331      
Net interest-earning assets   $ 263,371,941           $ 244,454,322           $ 269,182,005        
Net interest spread       $ 8,893,023 2.33%       $ 8,010,573 2.11%       $ 7,265,535 2.18%
Net interest margin           3.25%           2.97%           2.97%
                                     
(1)Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares.)


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
                         
    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024   2023
    Average       Average   Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate   Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate
                         
Interest-earning assets:                        
Federal funds sold and other   $ 10,071,062   $ 258,404   5.16%   $ 29,516,229   $ 708,346   4.84%
Investment securities available-for-sale (1)   114,434,010   1,842,786   3.24%   96,991,956   1,248,626   2.60%
Loans receivable   967,102,566   30,758,374   6.40%   842,952,320   21,975,360   5.26%
Total interest-earning assets   1,091,607,638   $ 32,859,564   6.05%   969,460,505   $ 23,932,332   4.98%
Noninterest-earning assets   72,612,145           65,221,029        
Total assets   $ 1,164,219,783           $ 1,034,681,534        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 766,601,621   $ 14,091,305   3.70%   $ 621,531,238   $ 7,231,527   2.35%
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased   45,594,923   968,582   4.27%   52,059,517   1,190,607   4.61%
Notes payable   25,500,463   796,034   6.28%   25,436,859   790,724   6.27%
Total interest-bearing liabilities   837,697,007   $ 15,855,921   3.81%   699,027,614   $ 9,212,858   2.66%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   240,831,655           256,505,906        
Total liabilities   1,078,528,662           955,533,520        
Stockholders' equity   85,691,121           79,148,014        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,164,219,783           $ 1,034,681,534        
Net interest-earning assets   $ 253,910,631           $ 270,432,891        
Net interest spread       $ 17,003,643   2.25%       $ 14,719,474   2.32%
Net interest margin           3.13%           3.05%
                         
(1)Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares.)


Contact: Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
  479-684-3754

Primary Logo

