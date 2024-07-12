White River Bancshares Co. Earns a Record $1.85 million, or $1.61 Per Diluted Share, in 2Q24; Highlighted by Successful Capital Raise and Net Interest Margin Expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased 137.5% to $1.85 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $779,000, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. In the preceding quarter, the Company earned $509,000, or $0.51 per diluted share. In the first six months of 2024, net income increased 110.9% to $2.36 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, compared to $1.12 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2023. All financial results are unaudited.



“We reported record operating results for the second quarter of 2024, fueled by strong net interest income generation, net interest margin expansion and the successful capital raise that we completed during the quarter,” said Gary Head, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Overall, we operate in one of the most attractive markets in America, and we’re poised for success over the next several years, with the right leadership team, infrastructure and technology in place to optimize our operations.”

“A highlight of the second quarter was the completion of our $12.46 million private placement of common shares,” Head continued. “The success of the capital raise is a direct reflection of the strength of our bank and the dedication of our Board of Directors, management and team members as we expand our community banks, providing our style of community banking to communities who need us. The additional capital is already helping support our strategy and growth plans as we continue to focus on supporting the customers and communities we serve and on building long-term value for our shareholders.”

“We are pleased to report another quarter of double digit loan and deposit growth year-over-year, as we continue to build our deposit base to fund new loan activity,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “While rising rates changed the deposit mix as customers pursued higher yielding accounts, demand and non-interest bearing accounts remained strong. They accounted for 23.0% of total deposits, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 34.4% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024. We see significant opportunities for growing non-interest bearing deposits in the coming quarters as we continue to attract new customer accounts. Loan growth was strong in the second quarter of 2024, increasing $12.9 million, or 1.4% compared to the prior quarter end. We are encouraged by the loan demand in our markets and expect it to continue through the remainder of 2024.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 increased 137.5% to $1.85 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, compared to $779,000, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest income increased 22.2% to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 28 basis points to 3.25% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.97% in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company recorded a $432,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a $225,000 provision in the second quarter of 2023.

Net loans increased $118.8 million, or 13.8%, to $982.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $863.5 million at June 30, 2023.

Nonperforming loans totaled $32,000, or 0.00% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to $93,000, or 0.01% of total loans, at June 30, 2023.

Total deposits increased $125.7 million, or 14.2%, to $1.014 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $888.2 million a year ago.

Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, and CDs under $250,000) represent 72.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2024.

The Bank’s uninsured/unpledged deposits totaled approximately 31.2% of total deposits at June 30, 2024.

Available borrowing capacity totaled $335.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $353.8 million at March 31, 2024.

Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 13.10%, Tier 1 ratio of 11.85%, and Leverage ratio of 10.07% for the Bank at June 30, 2024.

Tangible book value per common share was $74.01 at June 30, 2024, compared to $74.36 a year ago.

Income Statement

“Our NIM expanded 28 basis points during the second quarter of 2024, as higher asset yields more than offset the slight increase in funding costs,” said Brant Ward, President. “We anticipate our NIM will continue to expand for the remainder of 2024 if interest rates remain steady or start to decline.” The Company’s NIM was 3.25% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.97% in both the preceding quarter and in the second quarter of 2023. In the first six months of 2024, the NIM expanded 8 basis points to 3.13%, compared to 3.05% in the first six months of 2023.

Net interest income increased 22.2% to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Total interest income increased 35.9% to $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. Largely due to the increase in deposit costs, total interest expense increased to $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, from $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. In the first six months of 2024, net interest income increased 14.7% to $17.1 million, compared to $14.9 million in the first six months of 2023.

Noninterest income increased 34.5% to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter a year ago. Wealth management fee income, the largest component of noninterest income, increased 66.9% to $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared to $638,000 in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was largely due to the acquisition of a wealth management division in July, 2023, which has improved the Company’s noninterest income generation and is fueling operating results. In the first six months of the year, noninterest income increased 31.9% to $3.5 million, compared to $2.7 million in the first six months of 2023.

Noninterest expense was $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, as expenses are starting to normalize following the market expansion over the past few years. The Company anticipates further expense stabilization over the next several quarters. In the first six months of the year, noninterest expense increased 3.9% to $16.4 million, compared to $15.8 million in the first six months of 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 14.9% to $1.211 billion at June 30, 2024, from $1.054 billion at June 30, 2023, and increased 2.9% compared to $1.177 billion at March 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $49.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $32.3 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $115.5 million at June 30, 2024, from $98.5 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 13.8% to $982.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $863.5 million a year ago, and increased 1.3% compared to $969.7 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 14.2% to $1.014 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $888.2 million a year ago and increased modestly compared to $1.010 billion at March 31, 2024. Demand and non-interest-bearing deposits decreased 4.2% compared to a year ago while savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased 10.9% compared to a year ago.

FHLB advances increased to $54.3 million at June 30, 2024, from $38.0 million at June 30, 2023, and $36.9 million at March 31, 2024. Largely due to the capital raise, total stockholders’ equity increased to $92.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $76.2 million at June 30, 2023, and $79.4 million at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share was $74.01 at June 30, 2024, compared to $74.36 at June 30, 2023, and $78.09 at March 31, 2024. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) during the second quarter of 2024 was $6.8 million. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $79.61 at June 30, 2024.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a $432,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a $648,000 provision in the first quarter of 2024, and a $225,000 provision in the second quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming loans decreased during the quarter to $32,000, and represented 0.00% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.72 million, or 0.18% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, and $93,000, or 0.01% of total loans a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses was $12.4 million, or 1.25% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $12.1 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, and $10.6 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at June 30, 2023. “We continue to contribute to our allowance for credit losses based on loan growth and CECL forecast modeling,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer.

Net loan charge-offs were $111,000 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to net loan recoveries of $21,000 in the first quarter of 2024, and net loan recoveries of $12,000 in the second quarter of 2023.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 13.10%, a Tier 1 ratio of 11.85%, and a Leverage ratio of 10.07% for the Bank at June 30, 2024.

Recent Developments

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company opened its second Banco Sí, location in downtown Springdale, with plans to celebrate a public launch and grand opening in the third quarter of 2024.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $397,000 in May 2024, with an average of 183 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $460,000, with an average of 90 days on the market.

Washington County’s population is projected to grow 7.18% from 2024 through 2029, and median household income is projected to increase by 12.63% during the same time frame. Benton County’s population is projected to grow 9.34% from 2024 through 2029, and median household income is projected to increase by 3.75%. Monroe County’s population is projected to decrease by 5.23% from 2024 through 2029 and median household income is projected to increase by 9.82%. Boone County’s population is projected to grow 3.61% from 2024 through 2029 and median household income is projected to increase by 8.83%. Craighead County’s population is projected to grow 4.99% from 2024 through 2029, and the median household income is projected to increase by 9.57%.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,495,763 $ 33,147,221 $ 32,325,899 Investment securities 115,526,915 113,033,028 98,506,257 Loans held for sale 997,907 696,271 1,590,000 Loans 994,754,063 981,829,042 874,118,760 Allowance for credit losses (12,434,130 ) (12,113,099 ) (10,608,962 ) Net loans 982,319,933 969,715,943 863,509,798 Premises and equipment, net 30,442,837 29,442,303 29,790,308 Foreclosed assets held for sale 777,606 640,574 - Accrued interest receivable 5,433,391 4,966,665 3,099,653 Bank owned life insurance 9,614,851 9,534,373 9,292,654 Deferred income taxes 4,788,942 4,888,369 4,987,791 Other investments 8,094,125 7,548,338 7,066,522 Intangible assets, net 1,909,313 1,962,350 2,121,458 Other assets 1,733,790 1,323,255 2,000,439 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,211,135,373 $ 1,176,898,690 $ 1,054,290,779 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 233,230,007 $ 233,082,292 $ 243,548,686 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 348,391,562 339,042,365 314,057,615 Time deposits 432,248,979 438,110,170 330,591,356 Total deposits 1,013,870,548 1,010,234,827 888,197,657 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 54,314,495 36,887,028 38,017,682 Notes payable 26,090,002 26,337,909 26,286,079 Operating lease liability 15,930,503 16,128,536 16,707,291 Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments 1,433,000 1,433,000 1,558,000 Accrued interest payable 2,714,687 2,635,771 1,936,295 Other liabilities 4,745,292 3,868,383 5,384,308 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,119,098,527 1,097,525,454 978,087,312 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 12,349 10,081 10,084 Surplus 102,470,054 90,548,540 90,118,719 Accumulated deficit (2,484,500 ) (3,115,687 ) (5,051,992 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,132,905 ) (1,119,100 ) (820,717 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,828,152 ) (6,950,598 ) (8,052,627 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 92,036,846 79,373,236 76,203,467 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,211,135,373 $ 1,176,898,690 $ 1,054,290,779





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 15,763,452 $ 14,994,922 $ 11,302,782 Investment securities 1,083,415 929,040 780,362 Federal funds sold and other 162,250 96,154 431,607 Total interest income 17,009,117 16,020,116 12,514,751 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 7,106,512 6,984,793 4,265,275 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 448,263 520,319 459,605 Notes payable 398,017 398,017 394,464 Federal funds purchased and other 21,787 78,260 - Total interest expense 7,974,579 7,981,389 5,119,344 NET INTEREST INCOME 9,034,538 8,038,727 7,395,407 Provision for credit losses 432,000 648,000 225,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 8,602,538 7,390,727 7,170,407 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposits 154,816 150,349 146,434 Wealth management fee income 1,065,553 845,506 638,436 Secondary market fee income 113,926 57,064 140,961 Bank owned-life insurance income 80,478 79,881 79,956 Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets 326 1,050 - Other 527,064 449,255 438,134 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 1,942,163 1,583,105 1,443,921 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 4,784,556 4,999,533 4,494,027 Occupancy and equipment 936,818 928,124 950,581 Data processing 704,080 790,569 745,330 Marketing and business development 473,618 463,697 523,460 Professional services 617,890 669,867 479,291 Amortization of other intangible assets 53,037 53,036 Other 494,203 403,836 401,090 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 8,064,202 8,308,662 7,593,779 Income before income taxes 2,480,499 665,170 1,020,549 Income tax provision 631,462 155,942 242,019 NET INCOME $ 1,849,037 $ 509,228 $ 778,530 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 1.61 $ 0.51 $ 0.78 Diluted $ 1.61 $ 0.51 $ 0.78





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 30,758,374 $ 21,975,360 Investment securities 2,012,455 1,408,899 Federal funds sold and other 258,404 708,346 Total Interest Income 33,029,233 24,092,605 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 14,091,305 7,231,527 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 968,582 1,157,182 Notes payable 796,034 790,724 Federal funds purchased and other 100,047 33,425 Total interest expense 15,955,968 9,212,858 NET INTEREST INCOME 17,073,265 14,879,747 Provision for credit losses 1,080,000 375,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 15,993,265 14,504,747 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposits 305,165 297,477 Wealth management fee income 1,911,059 1,155,950 Secondary market fee income 170,990 207,734 Bank owned life insurance income 160,359 158,330 Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets 1,376 - Other 976,319 853,500 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 3,525,268 2,672,991 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 9,784,089 9,752,523 Occupancy and equipment 1,864,942 1,842,561 Data processing 1,494,649 1,403,441 Marketing and business development 937,315 997,169 Professional services 1,287,757 985,190 Amortization of intangible asset 106,073 - Other 898,039 783,106 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 16,372,864 15,763,990 Income before income taxes 3,145,669 1,413,748 Income tax provision 787,404 295,706 NET INCOME $ 2,358,265 $ 1,118,042 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 2.21 $ 1.12 Diluted $ 2.21 $ 1.12





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Audited) Three Months Ended Year ended June 30, March 31, June 30, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 2023 FOR THE PERIOD Net income $ 1,849,037 $ 509,228 $ 778,530 $ 2,545,119 Net income before taxes 2,480,499 665,170 1,020,549 3,145,566 Dividends declared per share 1.00 - 1.00 1.00 PERIOD END BALANCE Total assets $ 1,211,135,373 $ 1,176,898,690 $ 1,054,290,779 $ 1,133,055,741 Total investments 115,526,915 113,033,028 98,506,257 114,550,592 Total loans, net 982,319,933 969,715,943 863,509,798 941,224,131 Allowance for credit losses (12,434,131 ) (12,113,099 ) (10,608,962 ) (11,443,904 ) Total deposits 1,013,870,548 1,010,234,827 888,197,657 959,193,285 Stockholders' equity 92,036,846 79,373,236 76,203,467 79,548,823 RATIO ANALYSIS Return on average assets (annualized) 0.63 % 0.18 % 0.30 % 0.24 % Return on average equity (annualized) 8.26 % 2.52 % 3.94 % 3.24 % Net loans/Deposits 96.89 % 95.99 % 97.22 % 98.13 % Total Stockholders' Equity/Total assets 7.60 % 6.74 % 7.23 % 7.02 % Net loan losses/Total loans 0.01 % -0.00 % -0.00 % 0.01 % Uninsured & unpledged deposits 31.21 % 30.22 % 30.35 % 31.47 % PER SHARE DATA Shares outstanding 1,217,850 991,315 996,196 999,815 Weighted average shares outstanding 1,145,658 991,689 997,567 995,651 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,145,658 991,689 997,585 995,703 Basic earnings $ 1.61 $ 0.51 $ 0.78 $ 2.56 Diluted earnings 1.61 0.51 0.78 2.56 Book value 75.57 80.07 76.49 80.21 Tangible book value 74.01 78.09 74.36 78.17 ASSET QUALITY Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ 110,968 $ (21,195 ) $ (12,410 ) $ 111,721 Classified assets 1,090,758 2,657,273 1,687,091 1,623,558 Nonperforming loans 32,054 1,718,805 92,618 1,153,852 Nonperforming assets 809,660 2,359,378 92,618 1,355,702 Total nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.00 % 0.18 % 0.01 % 0.12 % Total nonperforming loans/Total assets 0.00 % 0.15 % 0.01 % 0.10 % Total nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.07 % 0.20 % 0.01 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses/Total loans 1.25 % 1.23 % 1.21 % 1.20 %





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other $ 11,798,448 $ 162,250 5.53% $ 8,343,674 $ 96,154 4.63% $ 33,668,022 $ 431,607 5.14% Investment securities available-for-sale (1) 114,427,481 941,900 3.31% 114,440,538 900,886 3.17% 98,944,070 650,490 2.64% Loans receivable 973,396,880 15,763,452 6.51% 960,808,253 14,994,922 6.28% 850,747,374 11,302,782 5.33% Total interest-earning assets 1,099,622,809 $ 16,867,602 6.17% 1,083,592,465 $ 15,991,962 5.94% 983,359,466 $ 12,384,879 5.05% Noninterest-earning assets 74,503,352 70,720,928 67,618,865 Total assets $ 1,174,126,161 $ 1,154,313,393 $ 1,050,978,331 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 770,303,642 $ 7,106,512 3.71% $ 762,899,599 $ 6,984,793 3.68% $ 648,067,147 $ 4,265,275 2.64% FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 40,440,625 470,050 4.67% 50,749,219 598,579 4.74% 40,650,920 459,605 4.53% Notes payable 25,506,601 398,017 6.28% 25,489,325 398,017 6.28% 25,459,394 394,464 6.21% Total interest-bearing liabilities 836,250,868 $ 7,974,579 3.84% 839,138,143 $ 7,981,389 3.83% 714,177,461 $ 5,119,344 2.88% Noninterest-bearing liabilities 247,820,333 233,847,965 257,452,327 Total liabilities 1,084,071,201 1,072,986,108 971,629,788 Stockholders' equity 90,054,960 81,327,285 79,348,543 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,174,126,161 $ 1,154,313,393 $ 1,050,978,331 Net interest-earning assets $ 263,371,941 $ 244,454,322 $ 269,182,005 Net interest spread $ 8,893,023 2.33% $ 8,010,573 2.11% $ 7,265,535 2.18% Net interest margin 3.25% 2.97% 2.97% (1)Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares.)





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other $ 10,071,062 $ 258,404 5.16% $ 29,516,229 $ 708,346 4.84% Investment securities available-for-sale (1) 114,434,010 1,842,786 3.24% 96,991,956 1,248,626 2.60% Loans receivable 967,102,566 30,758,374 6.40% 842,952,320 21,975,360 5.26% Total interest-earning assets 1,091,607,638 $ 32,859,564 6.05% 969,460,505 $ 23,932,332 4.98% Noninterest-earning assets 72,612,145 65,221,029 Total assets $ 1,164,219,783 $ 1,034,681,534 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 766,601,621 $ 14,091,305 3.70% $ 621,531,238 $ 7,231,527 2.35% FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 45,594,923 968,582 4.27% 52,059,517 1,190,607 4.61% Notes payable 25,500,463 796,034 6.28% 25,436,859 790,724 6.27% Total interest-bearing liabilities 837,697,007 $ 15,855,921 3.81% 699,027,614 $ 9,212,858 2.66% Noninterest-bearing liabilities 240,831,655 256,505,906 Total liabilities 1,078,528,662 955,533,520 Stockholders' equity 85,691,121 79,148,014 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,164,219,783 $ 1,034,681,534 Net interest-earning assets $ 253,910,631 $ 270,432,891 Net interest spread $ 17,003,643 2.25% $ 14,719,474 2.32% Net interest margin 3.13% 3.05% (1)Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares.)



