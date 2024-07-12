Outdoor Warning Sirens Market Projected to Reach $222.8 Million by 2032 with 3.4% CAGR

The global emergency warning lights market is to reach $1,330 million by 2032. Government adoption led to 63% direct-to-customer sales in 2021.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report by Fact.MR, the global outdoor warning sirens market is set to reach US$ 159.4 million in 2022 and further expand at 3.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. Outdoor warning sirens, initially installed in significant numbers during World War II, continue to be crucial for civil and defense purposes. Agencies such as the People's Liberation Army, Federal Civil Defense Administration, and EMHSA have implemented maintenance and inspection programs to ensure these devices are operational. With increased testing, governments have begun replacing older sirens with newer models, leading to a notable rise in demand over recent years. This shift, driven by regular testing and replacement initiatives, has created substantial opportunities for market growth and the continuous renewal of outdated systems.The demand for outdoor warning sirens has also surged due to heightened public security needs over the past decade. These devices are now employed in industrial settings to alert authorities of hazardous spills. In response, major manufacturers are incorporating advanced technologies like the Emergency Alert System (EAS), which directs citizens to tune into broadcasts for further instructions, and extending the devices' range. This integration of emerging technologies has bolstered the sales and effectiveness of outdoor warning sirens, further driving market growth and ensuring comprehensive public safety measures.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1435 Key Takeaways from the Market Study:The global outdoor warning sirens market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2032. The market is forecasted to reach US$ 222.8 Million by the end of 2032.The COVID-19 outbreak significantly impacted the outdoor warning sirens market, halting production and drastically reducing sales. Factories and nuclear plants, key end-users, also shut down, further diminishing demand. In 2020, the market value was $154.7 million. However, a positive outcome was the expansion of testing beyond developed countries like the UK and the US, which is expected to drive short-term sales. By 2022, the market value increased to $159.4 million, with a year-on-year growth rate of 2.5%. As the pandemic situation stabilizes, the market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 3.4%, reaching $222.8 million by 2032.Country-wise InsightsIn Europe, the increased frequency of natural disasters, attributed to environmental changes, has led to extreme weather conditions and deadly events such as heat waves, cyclones, storms, and floods. To minimize human casualties, many European countries have installed outdoor warning sirens, significantly boosting market growth. As a result, Europe has seen the highest sales of outdoor warning sirens, becoming the market leader with a 32.5% share in 2022, according to Fact. MR analysis. This proactive approach in Europe surpasses other regions, with North America trailing behind.Japan, frequently hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, also faces the threat of ballistic missile tests from neighboring countries, such as the October 2022 missile fired by North Korea over Japan. To address these risks, the Japanese government employs J-Alert, a nationwide instant warning system, to quickly disseminate information to its citizens. The meteorological department uses J-Alert to broadcast warnings about tsunamis, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and other natural disasters. Prominent manufacturers in the global outdoor warning sirens industry, including Acoustic Technology, Inc., American Signal Corporation, Federal Signal Corporation, Earth Networks, and E2S Warning Signals, are focusing on developing technologically advanced products. To achieve this, these companies are adopting strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations to enhance their production capacities, thereby increasing market penetration and improving profitability.In September 2022, the Franklin County Fiscal Court magistrates approved the purchase of a Federal Signal outdoor warning siren for Interstate 64 and Versailles Road, demonstrating the continued investment in advanced warning systems. The global emergency warning lights market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 938.8 million in 2022 and further grow at a CAGR of 3.5% to reach US$ 1,330 million by the end of 2032. Outdoor Power Equipment Market : The global outdoor power equipment market is estimated at USD 44.8 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 63.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2032. 