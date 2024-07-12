Global Potassium Sulfate Market to Reach a Valuation of USD 8.3 Billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 4.8% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Changing preferences towards less toxic and chlorine-free fertilizers across booming agriculture industry and increasing need for improving crop yields are some of the key factors driving the U.S. and Canada Potassium Sulfate market.

NEWARK, Del, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global potassium sulfate market will reach a valuation of USD 5.2 billion in 2024, attributed to factors such as climate change adaptation. The trend is set to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 4.8% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately USD 8.3 billion by 2034.



Maintaining soil health is essential for sustainable agriculture. Potassium sulfate, with its low salt index and ability to improve soil structure, can contribute to soil health management strategies.

The emphasis on soil health regeneration presents an opportunity for the increased adoption of potassium sulfate.

Request a Sample:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1534

There is growing interest in biofortification, which involves enhancing the nutritional content of crops to address micronutrient deficiencies in human diets.

Potassium sulfate can be used to fortify crops with potassium, improving their nutritional value and addressing dietary deficiencies.

The utilization of organic waste materials, such as compost and manure, in combination with potassium sulfate fertilizers, can create synergistic effects in soil fertility and crop productivity.

Recycling organic waste not only reduces environmental pollution but also provides a sustainable source of nutrients for crops.

Expanding market penetration into regions with underdeveloped agricultural sectors presents opportunities for growth in the potassium sulfate market.

Targeting emerging economies with rising agricultural investment and modernization initiatives can unlock new demand sources.

Precision agriculture technologies enable farmers to implement site specific nutrient management practices based on soil and crop requirements.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global potassium sulfate market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The market in India to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2034.

By product form, the granular segment to account for a share of 72.4% in 2024.

The market in China will expand at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034.

In terms of application, the fruit segment to account for a share of 26.5% in 2024.

USA and Canada Potassium Sulfate Market is expected to reach US$ 564.4 million, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during forecast period 2022 to 2032



“Potassium sulfate manufacturers can develop tailored products and recommendations to support precision nutrient application, optimizing fertilizer use efficiency” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

How Pricing of Potassium Sulphate impacting the Market Growth?

Potassium sulphate fertilizers are relatively higher priced as compared to other conventional product offerings.

Potassium sulphate is derived from potash mines or produced using potassium chloride or other salts of potassium. Almost 90% of potash mines contain potassium chloride, with only 6-8% potassium sulphate.

Manufacturing potassium sulphate from potassium chloride requires process inputs and other raw materials which further add to its pricing. Unique qualities and suitability for special crops also drive the price of potassium sulphate higher as compared to that of its close substitutes.

Unlock Growth Opportunities with Our Insightful Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1534

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the potassium sulfate market are Compass Minerals International, Inc., Sesoda Corp., Tessenderlo Group, SDIC Xinjiang Luobupo Potash Company Limited, Yara International ASA, Migao Corporation, Kemira Kemi AB, The Mosaic Company, and China Ching Shiang Chemical Co. Ltd., among others.

Company Portfolio

Tessenderlo Group offers a diverse range of potassium sulfate products tailored for agricultural and industrial applications.



Their portfolio includes potassium sulfate fertilizers formulated to provide essential nutrients for optimal plant growth and development.

The company also produces potassium sulfate based chemicals used in various industrial processes such as glass manufacturing, detergents, and pharmaceuticals.

SDIC Xinjiang Luobupo Potash Company Limited is a major producer of potassium sulfate in China.



Their portfolio includes potassium sulfate fertilizers formulated to meet the specific nutrient requirements of different crops and soil types.

SDIC Xinjiang Luobupo Potash Company Limited also offers potassium sulfate products for industrial applications such as the production of potassium carbonate, potassium hydroxide, and potassium alum.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2024 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and Kilo Tons for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, South Korea, Japan, China, India, ASEAN, Oceania, Northern Africa, and South Africa Key Segments Covered Product Form, Application, and Region Key Companies Profiled Compass Minerals International, Inc.

K+S AG

Sesoda Corp.

Tessenderlo Group

SQM (Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA)

United Co. RUSAL Plc.

SDIC Xinjiang Luobupo Potash Company Limited

Yara International ASA

Migao Corporation

Kemira Kemi AB (Part of Kemira Oyj)

The Mosaic Company

China Ching Shiang Chemical Co. Ltd. Report Coverage Market Forecast, Brand Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

Report Preview:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/potassium-sulfate-market

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global potassium sulfate market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the potassium sulfate market, the market is segmented on the basis of product form (granular, powder, liquid), and application (tree nuts, fruits, vegetables, tobacco, others), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

Ferrous sulfate size is an iron supplement commonly used to treat iron deficiency anemia.

Demand for Ferric sulfate is an inorganic compound used primarily as a coagulant in water and wastewater treatment processes.

The persulfates industry growth is driven by growing demand in applications such as polymers, electronics, and water treatment.

Hydroxylamine sulfate size is a chemical compound used as a reducing agent in various industrial processes, including the synthesis of pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals.

Demand for Barium sulfate is widely used in medical imaging as a radiopaque agent and in various industrial applications due to its high density and chemical inertness.

Sales of Potassium citrate is commonly utilized in medicine to prevent kidney stones and treat conditions caused by low potassium levels.

Demand for Acesulfame potassium is a calorie-free artificial sweetener used in a variety of food and beverage products.

The persulfates industry is growing due to their extensive use in polymerization initiators, bleaching agents, and cleaning products.

The amine industry is vital for producing a wide range of chemicals used in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and water treatment processes.

Demand for Ionic liquids are salts in the liquid state that are used as solvents and catalysts in chemical processes due to their unique properties.

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The chemicals and materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube