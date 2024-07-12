Clearmind Medicine to Present Groundbreaking Research at Psychedelic Medicine – Israel 2024 Conference

Vancouver, Canada, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, announces its participation in the upcoming Psychedelic Medicine – Israel 2024 conference. This event will take place in Tel Aviv, Israel from July 28th to 30th, bringing together leading experts and researchers from around the world in the field of psychedelic medicine.

Clearmind’s CEO, Adi Zullof-Shani, Ph.D., will present a compelling talk titled “5-Methoxy-2-Aminoindane (MEAI) as a Binge Behavior Regulator.” This presentation is scheduled for Monday, July 29th, in the Research Presentations 1 session, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. IDT. Dr. Zullof-Shani will provide insights into MEAI’s potential to regulate binge behaviors, highlighting its innovative application in treating addiction-related disorders.

Additionally, esteemed researchers Prof. Joseph Tam and Dr. Saja Baraghithy from the Obesity and Metabolism Laboratory in The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, will present their abstract titled “5-methoxy-2-aminoindane (MEAI), a mild psychedelic agent, attenuates diet-induced obesity.” This presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30th, in the Research Presentations 3 session, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. IDT. Their presentation will delve into the promising results of MEAI in attenuating obesity and its related metabolic complications, showcasing its potential as a therapeutic agent in obesity management.

About the Presentations:

5-Methoxy-2-Aminoindane (MEAI) as a Binge Behavior Regulator

Dr. Zullof-Shani will discuss the unique properties of MEAI, a psychoactive aminoindane derivative. MEAI has shown promise in reducing the desire to consume alcoholic beverages while inducing a euphoric, alcohol-like slightly tipsy but controlled experience. This presentation will explore MEAI’s potential as a regulator of binge behaviors, providing a novel approach to addiction treatment.

5-methoxy-2-Aminoindane (MEAI), a Mild Psychedelic Agent, Attenuates Diet-induced Obesity

Dr. Baraghithy will present her research findings on the weight loss effects of MEAI. The study demonstrated that MEAI significantly reduces overweight and adiposity in a diet-induced obesity (DIO) mouse model. The researchers will share compelling evidence that MEAI reduces fat mass, preserves lean mass, improves glucose metabolism, reduces hepatic steatosis, and increases energy expenditure, making it a promising therapeutic candidate for obesity management.

Dr. Zullof-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine, commented, "We are honored to present our groundbreaking research at the Psychedelic Medicine – Israel 2024 conference. MEAI has shown remarkable potential in regulating several binge behaviors and treating overweight, and we are excited to share these findings with the scientific community. Our commitment to pioneering research in psychedelic-derived therapeutics continues to drive us forward as we seek to address major health challenges."

Psychedelic Medicine – Israel 2024 will provide an interdisciplinary international forum for exchanging ideas, unveiling innovations and training in the basics of psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. The conference will encompass basic, translational and clinical research. A richly varied program will include Plenary Lectures, Thematic Symposia, Poster Sessions, Workshops and informal Salons for discussion and interaction.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of eighteen patent families including 28 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”

For further information visit: https://www.clearmindmedicine.com or contact:

Investor Relations

invest@clearmindmedicine.com

Telephone: (604) 260-1566

US: CMND@crescendo-ir.com

General Inquiries

Info@Clearmindmedicine.com

www.Clearmindmedicine.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023 filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Clearmind is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.