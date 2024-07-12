Fluent, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with US Retailer, Hy-Vee, and Its Retail Media Network, RedMedia, to Enhance Customer Experience

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leader in partner monetization solutions and customer acquisition, today announced a media partnership with Hy-Vee, Inc. and its retail media network, RedMedia. Under the agreement, Hy-Vee’s online customers will be eligible to receive special post-purchase offers for products and services outside of grocery items.



"This partnership enables us to expand our existing retail media network to include opportunities for large-scale, non-endemic advertising," said Britt Polihronis, RedMedia’s Vice President of Operations. “By utilizing Fluent’s post-purchase platform, we hope to enhance the shopping experience for our customers by providing offers on other goods and services that may interest them.”

Hy-Vee operates more than 500 retail stores in the form of grocery stores, convenience stores, and wine and spirits stores across the Midwest. Fluent’s post-purchase solution will be implemented during online transactions as part of RedMedia’s commitment to elevating the customer journey across Hy-Vee’s digital properties.

“We're proud to partner with Hy-Vee and RedMedia to enhance shopper engagement in the post-purchase moment,” said Morgan Chapman, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Fluent. "Integrating non-endemic brand offers into Hy-Vee’s online checkout experience will surprise and delight shoppers and help drive customer loyalty."

Fluent’s fast-growing retail media solution leverages contextual modeling and data to deliver tailored offers to customers. Fluent also provides value to partners interested in capitalizing on retail media opportunities without the lengthy build-out or investment of traditional marketing campaigns.

According to eMarketer, retail media is expected to represent 25% of all US advertising dollars by 2028. The post-purchase opportunity offers unique benefits to both retailers and brands by providing highly targeted advertising opportunities based on shopping behaviors. Additionally, customers receive customized and relevant offers to help provide additional savings on items they may be looking to purchase.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) has been a leader in performance marketing since 2010, offering customer acquisition and partner monetization solutions that exceed client expectations. Leveraging untapped channels and diverse ad inventory across partner ecosystems and owned sites, Fluent connects brands with consumers at the most optimal moment, ensuring impactful engagement when it matters most. Constantly innovating and optimizing for performance, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. For more insights, visit https://www.fluentco.com/.

About Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 5 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 3 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 75,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

Contact Information

Fluent, Inc.

marketing@fluentco.com