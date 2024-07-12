Empty Capsules Market: $3.1B to $4.2B Growth Forecast (2024-2029) | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Empty Capsules Market Size, Share & Trends By Type (Gelatin (Porcine, Bovine, Bonemeal), Non-Gelatin (HPMC, Starch)), Functionality (Immediate-Release, Sustained-Release, Delayed-Release), Therapeutic Application (Antibiotic, Dietary, Antacid, CVD) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report highlights substantial growth projections. It anticipates the market to escalate from $3.1 billion in 2024 to $4.2 billion by 2029, at a notable CAGR of 6.3%. This growth is driven by rising demand for nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, increased clinical trials, and advancements in capsule delivery technologies. Capsules are preferred for their ease of swallowing and precise dosing. However, dietary restrictions on gelatin pose a challenge, prompting a shift to vegetarian alternatives. The expansion of capsule production in emerging markets offers growth opportunities, while the fluctuating prices and limited availability of raw materials like gelatin present challenges. The market is dominated by gelatin capsules, driven by pharmaceutical and nutraceutical demand. The dietary supplements segment is expected to grow the fastest. North America holds the largest market share due to the high demand for dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals. Key players in the market include Capsugel, ACG, QUALICAPS, SUHEUNG, and others.

Capsugel (Lonza) (Switzerland): Innovator in Empty Capsules

Capsugel (Lonza) is a leading player in the empty capsules market, offering a broad range of vegetarian and gelatin capsules tailored to diverse dietary and pharmaceutical needs. Known for stringent manufacturing standards, the company ensures consistent and safe products. Capsugel (Lonza) focuses on innovation and market expansion to maintain its leadership in the sector. In November 2022, the company launched a new capsule designed for effective delivery of acid-sensitive active pharmaceutical ingredients to the intestine, highlighting its commitment to addressing specific medical requirements and enhancing drug delivery efficacy. Capsugel (Lonza)'s strategy emphasizes continuous product development and leveraging advanced technology to meet specialized pharmaceutical demands while expanding its global reach.

ACG (India): Expanding Global Presence in Capsule Manufacturing

ACG has established a significant presence in various regions, particularly in emerging markets, strengthening its global outreach. The company offers a range of capsules, including gelatin and HPMC, to meet diverse dietary and pharmaceutical needs. ACG prioritizes strategic expansion to maintain its dominance in the empty capsules market. In December 2021, ACG invested approximately USD 100 million to construct Asia's largest manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. This facility, developed in collaboration with the Maharashtra government, aims to double the company's production capacity to 240 billion capsules annually, serving both Indian and global markets. By embracing renewable energy, incorporating LEED design principles, and implementing advanced automation, ACG aims to become a global leader in capsule manufacturing while enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

QUALICAPS (Roquette Frères) (France): Trusted Partner in Pharmaceutical Capsules

QUALICAPS offers a diverse range of products, including two-piece capsules and pharmaceutical processing equipment. With production facilities strategically located in the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, and Brazil, the company ensures widespread availability and prompt responsiveness to global customer needs. This extensive presence allows QUALICAPS to meet diverse market demands while maintaining stringent quality standards, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable partner in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors.

Gelatin Capsules Dominate Type Segment in Empty Capsules Market

Based on type, the empty capsules market is segmented into gelatin capsules and non-gelatin capsules. The gelatin capsules segment is further divided into porcine gelatin, bovine-derived gelatin, bone meal, and other gelatin sources. Non-gelatin capsules include hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) capsules and pullulan & starch capsules. In 2023, gelatin capsules held the largest market share, driven by their superior bioavailability, ease of swallowing, and compatibility with a wide range of active ingredients, making them highly preferred in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

Immediate-Release Capsules Lead Functionality Segment in Empty Capsules Market

By functionality, the empty capsules market is segmented into immediate-release capsules, sustained-release capsules, and delayed-release capsules. In 2023, immediate-release capsules accounted for the largest share, attributed to their ability to improve patient compliance through ease of swallowing and their suitability for various formulations, ensuring quick and effective delivery of active ingredients.

Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs Lead Therapeutic Application Segment in Empty Capsules Market

Based on therapeutic application, the empty capsules market is segmented into antibiotic & antibacterial drugs, dietary supplements, antacid & antiflatulent preparations, antianemic preparations, anti-inflammatory drugs, cardiovascular therapy drugs, cough & cold drugs, and other therapeutic applications. In 2023, the antibiotic & antibacterial drugs segment held the largest share due to the rising prevalence of bacterial infections and the growing demand for effective treatments.

Pharmaceutical Industry Leads End User Segment in Empty Capsules Market

By end user, the empty capsules market is segmented into the pharmaceutical industry, nutraceutical industry, cosmetic industry, and research laboratories. In 2023, the pharmaceutical industry held the largest share, driven by the versatility of empty capsules in encapsulating diverse drug formulations and improving patient compliance through ease of administration.

North America Leads Regional Segment in Empty Capsules Market

The empty capsules market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America held the largest share, attributed to its robust pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, high demand for advanced drug delivery systems, and growing consumer preference for dietary supplements. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of health and wellness, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and a surge in demand for dietary supplements.

