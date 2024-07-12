Data Center Colocation Market by Revenue, Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2028

Data Center Colocation Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data center colocation Market by Type, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in the IT and telecom sector, which drives organizations to invest heavily in data center colocation to sustain growth and improve productivity. In addition, factors such as major shift toward digital transformation, rise in cloud deployment and technological advancement among small & medium businesses, and ongoing modernization of data center and use of big data analytics in the organization drives heavy investment in data center colocation in emerging economies. Furthermore, enterprises in Asia-Pacific are focusing on enhancing their operations and increasing their overall efficiency to stay competitive in the market, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The concept of data center colocation has gained attraction nowadays due to the increasing need for additional data storage capacity to meet the requirements of internal and external IT services. In order to increase the existing data center capacity, the colocation data center has emerged as a lucrative option to enhance the business continuity. Many enterprises, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises, prefer using data center colocation services rather than investing huge capital in developing their own data centers. Colocation data center mainly requires operating expenses, thus, avoiding the upfront costs. Enterprises with local presence, in particular, have been following the trend of leasing space from colocation providers.

The COVID-19 outbreak has a positively impact on the growth of the data center colocation industry as data center colocation technologies are helping enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of data storage and data transfer. Rapid spread of COVID-19 has considerably increases data traffic. In addition, upsurge has been observed in the storage volume requirement due to the pandemic driven by proliferation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and Internet of things (IoT). This will continue to drive the data center colocation investments across the global market. The industry players such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, and NTT communication are continue to spending on data centers colocation. For instance, in January 2020, NTT communication setup its data center colocation facility on the Honolulu, Hawaii islands in Pacific ocean . There is growing need to ensure the data center colocation service providers are having enough ability and capacity to deliver data center colocation with high performance during the increased traffic demand.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is opportunistic for the data center colocation market growth as data center colocation help organization enable their business objective. Data center colocation industry is observing growing popularity and attention of researchers in both industry and academia as a means to data searching costs and produce the revenue streams for service providers due to the features in networking. During the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations that deployed data center colocation earlier have been able to quickly adjust to the new partners and business requirements that were resulting due to work-from-home mandates. Data center colocation help organizations to cope with the ongoing pandemic and maintain economically positive operations.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the data center colocation market, which include CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED, CoreSite Realty Corporation, CYRUSONE INC, CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC., DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC., EQUINIX, INC., Global Switch, KDDI CORPORATION, and NTT Communications Corporation. This study includes data center colocation market trends, data center colocation market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

