Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,259 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,737 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Golob: "The level of transparency in the purchase of 8x8 vehicles will be the highest possible."

SLOVENIA, July 10 - Before temporarily taking over the Ministry of Defence, Prime Minister Robert Golob, on the margins of the NATO Summit, held an in-depth discussion with Minister of Defence Marjan Šarec on the Ministry's work and tasks to date, as well as plans for the future. The formal handover will take place when Minister Šarec's term of office ends due to incompatibility of office. After the talks, they made a statement to the Slovenian media.

You just read:

Prime Minister Golob: "The level of transparency in the purchase of 8x8 vehicles will be the highest possible."

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more