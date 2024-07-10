Prime Minister Golob: "The level of transparency in the purchase of 8x8 vehicles will be the highest possible."

SLOVENIA, July 10 - Before temporarily taking over the Ministry of Defence, Prime Minister Robert Golob, on the margins of the NATO Summit, held an in-depth discussion with Minister of Defence Marjan Šarec on the Ministry's work and tasks to date, as well as plans for the future. The formal handover will take place when Minister Šarec's term of office ends due to incompatibility of office. After the talks, they made a statement to the Slovenian media.