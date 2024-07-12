Slovenian and French ministries of defence sign a letter of intent on the procurement of Caesar and Mistral systems

SLOVENIA, July 12 - The State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, Dr Damir Črnčec, and the National Armaments Director at the Ministry of Defence of the French Republic, General Gaël Diaz de Tuesta, have signed a Letter of Intent on the European joint procurement of Caesar artillery and Mistral air defence systems (hereinafter referred to as the "Letter of Intent").
