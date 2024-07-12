Submit Release
State reception on behalf of President of Pakistan was hosted in honor of President of Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, July 12 - A state reception on behalf of President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, was hosted in honor of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Islamabad.

