Contract Sent Releases Cutting-Edge AI Tool To Query Millions of Contracts

Query millions of contracts from one place

Contract Sent, an AI driven contract management solution, is proud to announce the launch of its new AI Tool focused on delivering high volume contract search.

Our mission at Contract Sent has always been to simplify and streamline contract management for our clients” — Scott Whitaker

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contract Sent, a leader innovator in contract management software for small business, is now venturing into the high volume contracting space with it's new contract search engine. Tailored for enterprise companies, this search tool allows users to connect to their own contract databases and search through millions of contracts instantly using natural language queries, transforming the way organizations navigate and manage their contractual documents.

The ability to quickly and accurately access specific information that's trapped in PDF's within vast repositories of contracts is a massive pain point for businesses. Traditional keyword searches often fall short, requiring precise terminology and failing to understand the nuances of human language. Contract Sent's ACE Contract Engine, however, leverages advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to comprehend and process natural language queries, delivering relevant results with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

The engine is built with intuitive contract search capabilities. Users can now ask questions or make requests in plain English, and the tool will understand and locate the pertinent information in a large database of documents within seconds. For example, a query such as "Show me the end date for our contract with Big Enterprise" will instantly return the information needed, eliminating the need for complex search syntax.

The team as Contract Sent have built the engine to not only have great accuracy but also to provide the reference of where it's pulling data from. The tool's AI-driven algorithms ensure high accuracy by understanding context and intent, reducing the chances of missing critical information. This is particularly beneficial for legal and compliance teams who need to ensure that nothing slips through the cracks. The data returned also show's the reference material so you're AI is not a black box in which you have to just trust the answers, you can instantly check where the data is coming from.

"We wanted to build a tool made for frontline teams that struggle with the waste of time that is finding data in unstructured PDF contracts" said CEO Scott Whitaker. It's built for time efficiency, by drastically cutting down the time required to search and sift through documents, the Natural Language Search Tool enhances productivity and allows employees to focus on more strategic tasks.

The engine has been designed to handle the needs of large enterprises, the tool can manage millions of documents, offering robust performance even under heavy loads. Set up allows these businesses to connect Contract Sent's engine directly to their contract storage ensuring that they still own and hold the data while layering on top an intuitive, user-friendly interface that requires minimal training, enabling quick adoption across various departments within an organization.

Contract Sent's natural language search tool is built on the latest advancements in containerized data storage and data indexing. By continuously ingesting and updating it's search it allows the engine to keep up to date search results at all times so that your team always has the data that they need at hand.

"Our mission at Contract Sent has always been to simplify and streamline contract management for our clients" said Scott Whitaker, CEO of Contract Sent. "With the launch of the ACE Engine, we are taking a significant step towards cutting down the manual work of anyone that deals with contracts and the way organizations handle their conversations with customers. This tool allows teams to pull up a specific clause for a customer that may be one of millions in an instant to respond to questions live on a call or prep for a meeting moments before."

Contract Sent is looking towards high contract volume customers with the need to access contracts quickly and effectively. Call centres for telecoms or internet providers or tech companies that have thousands of work orders will be able to use Contract Sent to scale up their customer service and account management activities without the waste of time that is searching for data in PDF contracts.

Contract Sent is a startup in the contract management space offering a contract template library and AI contracting tools. With a focus on AI data management and customer satisfaction, Contract Sent offers a range of tools and services designed to optimize contract lifecycle management.

