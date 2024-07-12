Adagene Announces Poster Presentation on Masked Anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody® ADG126 (muzastotug) in Combination with Pembrolizumab in MSS CRC at Upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in September

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced a poster presentation at the upcoming ESMO Congress, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, 13-17 September 2024.



The poster will report results of an ongoing phase 1b/2 trial of Adagene’s masked anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody in combination with the anti-PD-1 treatment pembrolizumab. The title is:

Increased Therapeutic Index of Muzastotug (Muza, ADG126), a Masked Anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody®, in Combination with Pembrolizumab (Pembro) Enables Significant Clinical Benefits and Supports Further Clinical Development in Patients with Metastatic MSS CRC

The poster will be published in accordance with the ESMO embargo policy on the company’s website at www.adagene.com/pipeline/publications.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address globally unmet patient needs. The company has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its SAFEbody® precision masking technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. The company’s SAFEbody technology is designed to address safety and tolerability challenges associated with many antibody therapeutics by using precision masking technology to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Through activation in the tumor microenvironment, this allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies in tumor microenvironment, while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues.

Adagene’s lead clinical program, ADG126 (muzastotug), is a masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody that targets a unique epitope of CTLA-4 in regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the tumor microenvironment. ADG126 is currently in phase 1b/2 clinical studies in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, particularly focused on Metastatic Microsatellite-stable (MSS) Colorectal Cancer (CRC). Validated by ongoing clinical research, the SAFEbody platform can be applied to a wide variety of antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including Fc empowered antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bi/multispecific T-cell engagers.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com .

