Reunion Gold Obtains Final Order of the Court Approving Arrangement With GMIN

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (“Reunion Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:RGD; OTCQX: RGDFF) is pleased to announce that today, the Company obtained a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act, pursuant to which a new entity (“New GMIN”) has been incorporated to hold and manage the combined business of Reunion Gold and G Mining Ventures Corp. (“GMIN”), and will acquire (i) all of the issued and outstanding common shares (“Reunion Gold Shares”) in the capital of Reunion Gold and (ii) all of the issued and outstanding common shares (“GMIN Shares”) in the capital of GMIN (the “Arrangement”).



Under the terms of the Arrangement, the holders of Reunion Gold Shares (“Reunion Gold Shareholders”) will receive 0.07125 of a common share of New GMIN (each whole share, a “New GMIN Share”) and 0.05 of a common share of Greenheart Gold Inc., a newly created gold explorer, for each Reunion Gold Share held. Holders of GMIN Shares (“GMIN Shareholders”) will receive 0.25 of a New GMIN Share for each GMIN Share held.

All of the conditions to the completion of the Arrangement have now been satisfied or waived, excluding any conditions that, by their terms, cannot be satisfied or waived until the effective date of the Arrangement. Completion of the Arrangement is expected to occur on or about July 15, 2024.

ABOUT REUNION GOLD

Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV:RGD) (OTCQX:RGDFF) is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In 2020, Reunion Gold announced an exciting new greenfield gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana and announced its maiden mineral resource estimate in June 2023 after just 22 months of resource definition drilling. In February 2024, Reunion Gold announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate containing a total of 4.3 Moz of gold in Indicated Resources grading 2.05 g/t and 1.6 Moz of gold in Inferred Resources grading 2.59 g/t. Please refer to the Technical Report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Oko West Gold Project, Cuyuni-Mazaruni Mining Districts, Guyana” dated April 11, 2024, available under Reunion Gold’s profile on SEDAR+.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD' and trade on the OTCQX under the symbol 'RGDFF'. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the completion of the Arrangement to occur on or about July 15, 2024; (ii) the state of things immediately following the completion of the Arrangement, notably the ownership of New GMIN by Reunion Gold Shareholders and by GMIN Shareholders, respectively; and (iii) more generally, the section entitled “About Reunion Gold”.

Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's control including risks and uncertainties related to timing, cost and results of exploration programs, updated resource estimates, economic assessment and development studies; uncertainties inherent with conducting business in foreign jurisdictions including corruption, civil unrest, political instability; geopolitical risks including risks related to recent actions taken by the government of Venezuela over the border dispute; unanticipated title disputes; gold price volatility; currency fluctuations; risks associated with the recurrence of COVID-19 or future pandemics; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; risks regarding potential litigation proceedings; regulatory risks and liabilities including, regulatory environment and restrictions; metallurgical testing and recoveries and other risks of the mining industry; speculative nature of gold exploration; dilution; share price volatility; competition; and loss of key employees. Additional information on these risks and other factors is included in documents and reports filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulators and are available at SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Company’s Annual Information Form and Management Discussion & Analysis.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management of the Company to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the business of the Company or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

Rick Howes, President and CEO, or

Doug Flegg, Business Development Advisor

E: doug_flegg@reuniongold.com

E: info@reuniongold.com

Telephone: +1 450.677.2585

SOURCE: Reunion Gold Corporation