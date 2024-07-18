MNEE Launches USD-Backed Stablecoin on ERC-20: A New Era of Digital Currency

MNEE is proud to introduce its USD-backed stablecoin to the global market, which will initially be available on the ERC-20 blockchain.

ST. JOHN'S, ANTIGUA, July 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MNEE is proud to introduce its USD-backed stablecoin to the global market, which will initially be available on the ERC-20 blockchain. Following this launch, MNEE will also be introduced on the highly scalable BSV blockchain, renowned for its zero-confirmation speed, low mining fees, and unparalleled scalability to support microtransactions.Key Features of the MNEE Token:Each MNEE token is redeemable for $1.00 USD and is fully collateralized with US Treasury bills, cash, and stablecoin equivalents. “We are thrilled to bring MNEE to the Ethereum blockchain. In addition to the BSV blockchain, we will be expanding the stablecoin’s accessibility across various blockchain platforms, starting with BSV,” stated Savvas Rigas, CFO of MNEE. As a licensed and regulated custodian and issuer of digital assets in Antigua, MNEE undergoes regular audits and provides attestation of reserves, ensuring full transparency for its users.Diverse Use Cases for the MNEE Stablecoin:MNEE supports a wide range of use cases, including peer-to-peer payments, cross-border remittances, payment settlements, and integration with Web3 applications. MNEE can also be acquired over-the-counter at prominent OTC platforms such as Enigma and FRNT Financial. The company is currently in discussions with several liquidity providers to further enhance distribution and adoption.“We admire MNEE’s vision of developing a stablecoin specializing in micro-transaction and micro-fee use cases,” remarked Michael Halimi from Enigma. “We’re excited to see the stablecoin start on ERC-20 and evolve onto other blockchains, such as BSV, that support that micro-transaction model.”Availability for Institutional and Retail Clients:MNEE is available for minting by non-US institutional clients, exchanges, and OTC desks. Retail users, merchants, traders, and dApp developers can purchase, sell, and exchange MNEE through platforms including RockWallet and institutional customers via OTC platforms such as Enigma and FRNT Financial. The expanding ecosystem of partners is expected to significantly boost the accessibility and utility of MNEE in the near future.For more details on MNEE and to join the future of digital currency, visit www.mnee.io or contact us at info@mnee.io.About MNEE:Headquartered in Antigua, MNEE is a pioneering financial technology organization committed to innovation in global finance. As the issuer of the MNEE stablecoin, the company leverages the robust capabilities of the BSV blockchain to provide a stable, secure, and scalable digital currency solution.Each MNEE token is backed by US Treasury bills, cash equivalents, and stablecoins, ensuring full collateralization and regulatory compliance. With a mission to create the Currency For Tomorrow, MNEE focuses on delivering instant, low-cost, and efficient payment solutions across multiple platforms and industries.Media Contact: info@mnee.io