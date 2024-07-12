Majestic by Shunsuke Ohe Wins Bronze in A' Architecture Awards
Shunsuke Ohe's Residential House Design, Majestic, Receives Prestigious A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design AwardCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Shunsuke Ohe's residential house design, Majestic, as a Bronze winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, functionality, and innovation of Ohe's work within the competitive architecture industry.
Majestic's Bronze A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as a testament to its relevance and impact on the industry. The design aligns with current trends and needs, demonstrating how thoughtful architecture can enhance the lives of its inhabitants while advancing industry standards and practices. This recognition underscores the practical benefits of Majestic for users, the industry, and other stakeholders.
Shunsuke Ohe's award-winning design stands out for its unique approach to a two-family residence on a sloping site. The entrance, located on the second floor, creates the illusion of a single-story house from the facade. The exterior, finished with black natural stone, marble-like tiles, wooden latticework, and white paint, exudes a stately yet soft atmosphere. Inside, white and wood grain tones, accented with glaze, create a bright and fresh ambiance. The thoughtful zoning ensures privacy for each generation while allowing them to share common spaces.
Winning the Bronze A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as motivation for Shunsuke Ohe and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration and advancement in residential architecture, fostering the development of designs that prioritize functionality, aesthetics, and the wellbeing of inhabitants.
Shunsuke Ohe, CEO and founder of Lusty Design Inc., discovered his passion for architecture and interior design at a young age. He began studying these disciplines in earnest at 15 and has since been involved in designing hotels, houses, stores, offices, and showrooms. Ohe's work consistently focuses on creating designs that make people's hearts flutter, always striving to push the boundaries of what is possible in the field.
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that stand out for their thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. The Bronze A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and wellbeing within the category of Architecture, Building and Structure Design, based on criteria such as Innovative Use of Space, Structural Integrity, Aesthetic Appeal, Environmental Impact, Functional Efficiency, Material Selection, Technological Integration, Social Relevance, Cultural Sensitivity, Economic Viability, Design Originality, User Comfort, Energy Efficiency, Adaptability to Change, Use of Natural Light, Spatial Harmony, Safety Measures, Accessibility Considerations, Resilience to Weather, and Integration with Surroundings.
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008, welcoming entries from all countries and industries. The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award celebrates exceptional architectural design, offering participants the opportunity to showcase their vision, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior skills. By recognizing and promoting outstanding designs, the A' Design Award aims to inspire future trends and contribute to the advancement of architecture and design. Driven by a philanthropic mission, the ultimate goal of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://architecturedesigncompetition.com
