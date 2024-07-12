Health City at Camana Bay Poised to Open in the Cayman Islands
World-renowned Physician Dr. Devi Shetty Unveils Second State-of-the-Art Facility on Grand CaymanCAYMAN ISLANDS, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health City Cayman Islands unveiled its second hospital, Health City at Camana Bay, in George Town today. This cutting-edge facility, inaugurated by globally recognized physician Dr. Devi Shetty, significantly advances Caribbean medical services. Specializing in cancer care, neonatal intensive care, and robotic surgery, Health City at Camana Bay reaffirms a commitment to delivering world-class health care throughout the Cayman Islands and beyond.
The new 70,000-square-foot hospital, built for over US$100 million, includes a state-of-the-art Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) with 12 fully equipped beds for critical and post-operative care. The spacious inpatient facilities feature private rooms and a VIP Suite designed for optimal comfort and efficient recovery.
Complementing the flagship tertiary care hospital on East End Grand Cayman, the Camana Bay facility features an Emergency Room (ER) equipped with 10 beds to handle a wide range of urgent medical situations promptly and efficiently. The Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) features four specialized beds for critically ill newborns and one family-integrated care room to promote family involvement. Additionally, the hospital offers labor and delivery suites, including three modern labor and delivery beds and three triage beds, ensuring a comfortable and efficient birthing experience.
“Health City at Camana Bay represents a significant advancement in health care infrastructure, ensuring that residents and visitors have access to comprehensive, top-tier medical services,” said Dr. Devi Shetty, founder of Narayana Health, Health City’s parent company. “From emergency care to specialized treatments and advanced diagnostics, our facility is poised to set a new standard in health care excellence across The Americas,” he added.
Health City at Camana Bay also provides dedicated kidney dialysis care with two specialized beds and cutting-edge diagnostic imaging services, including a 3T MRI, PET CT, and a mammogram machine, ensuring accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.
This state-of-the-art medical campus features a robust robotic surgery program and a Radiation Oncology Centre, which opened in March 2023. This will later expand to offer comprehensive and advanced oncology, including bone marrow transplantation and CAR-T Cell therapy, enhancing the medical oncology, hemato-oncology, and surgical oncology services already available.
“Our new medical campus expansion will provide greater health care security for the Cayman Islands and the region, offering residents and Caribbean nationals access to more services without the need to travel further afield,” said Health City Chief Business Officer Shomari Scott. “It ensures all major medical-care gaps are covered, safeguarding the ongoing health and safety of our people,” he said.
“The new Cancer Care Centre, along with our existing cardiac, orthopedic and other specialty facilities, will ensure that no Cayman patient will ever need to leave our shores for treatment, and no Caribbean national will need to navigate the costly and complex health care systems abroad for treatment,” stated Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, Health City’s Clinical Director and Chief Cardiac Surgeon.
Narayana Health brings extensive bone marrow transplant experience. This, along with collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a Harvard Medical School teaching affiliate and a global leader in cancer care and research, means Health City will continue providing outstanding oncology care services for domestic, regional and international patients.
“The opening of Heath City at Camana Bay marks a transformative leap forward in our nation’s health care landscape. This state-of-the-art facility embodies excellence in the health care sector and supports our country’s commitment to providing a well-rounded, wide range of medical services right here in the Cayman Islands, ensuring that residents, visitors and medical tourists have access to the best care possible,” stated Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Premier of the Cayman Islands, who attended the ribbon-cutting.
“One of my priorities as Minister for Health and Wellness has been to work to strengthen Cayman’s health care system, and to do what we can to minimize our reliance on overseas providers,” shared Sabrina Turner, Minister for Health and Wellness.
“Health City’s inauguration of their Camana Bay location is an important step in this direction as the new facility is accessible to many residents and visitors. Our local health care landscape is changing rapidly, and the challenge for all local providers now is to ensure that the services on offer meet the needs of the population as accessibility is also about ensuring that the care needed is both available and affordable.” She further stated, “As Health City continues to expand, I look forward to our continued work building synergies among local health care providers to enhance not only patient outcomes, but better health for the entire nation as there is much to be done in the areas of prevention, education and health literacy.”
The Health City at Camana Bay hospital is expected to be fully operational within the next few weeks.
PHOTO CAPTIONS: Dr. Devi Shetty, Founder of Health City Cayman Islands and Narayana Health (center), Cayman Islands Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly (left), and Cayman Islands Governor Jane Owen preside over today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, with other dignitaries in attendance.
Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil (right), Health City’s Clinical Director and Chief Cardiac Surgeon, leads a tour of the new Health City at Camana Bay hospital. Joining him are (l-r) Cayman Islands Minister of Health and Wellness Sabrina Turner, Premier Juliana O'Connor-Connolly, and Dr. Devi Shetty.
