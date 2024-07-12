The European Magazine Releases Its Summer 2024 Edition

This edition provides an engaging insight into a number of sectors and locations, touching on subjects such as Asset Management and Cybersecurity.

LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Magazine, a leading publication providing insights into business, finance, and global affairs, is thrilled to announce the release of the Summer 2024 edition. This edition provides an engaging insight into a number of sectors and locations, touching on subjects such as Asset Management, Cybersecurity and Residency Schemes.Leading with a Q&A with Matthieu André of AXA IM Select on the firm's recent evolution and client-centric focus.In addition to Asset Management, this edition also explores the topic of Cybersecurity with Steve Durbin from the Information Security Forum.With a diverse range of topics and perspectives, the Summer 2024 edition of The European Magazine is a valuable resource for anyone looking to stay informed and ahead in the ever-changing global landscape.The European Magazine is proud to continue its tradition of providing high-quality, informative content to its readers. With the Summer 2024 edition, readers can expect to gain valuable insights and knowledge on Banking & Finance, FDI, ESG, Change Management, Technology and other important topics. The magazine is available in both print and digital formats, making it easily accessible to a wide audience. Don't miss out on this must-read edition.The European Summer 2024 is available as an online PDF via a free subscription to the digital edition , or as a physical magazine from the website.Notes for editors:The European website: the-european.eu