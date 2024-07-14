INNOCN Presents High-Performance 32 Inch 4K 144Hz Monitor(32M2V) for Amazon Prime Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN is pleased to present its latest innovation, the INNOCN 32 Inch 4K 144Hz Monitor, now available at an exclusive Amazon Prime Day price of $549.99, down from its regular price of $799.99, saving customers $248 discount.
Crafted for demanding gamers and professionals seeking superior visual clarity and responsiveness, the INNOCN 32 Inch 4K 144Hz Monitor combines advanced technology with a sleek design. Its 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth, seamless motion, setting a new standard in performance and affordability.
The monitor's 99% DCI-P3 color space coverage ensures accurate color reproduction, catering to the demands of professionals in fields such as graphic design, video editing, and content creation. Additionally, its pivot and height adjustable stand offer ergonomic flexibility, allowing users to customize their viewing experience for comfort and efficiency.
With sustainability in mind, the 32M2V is designed to meet stringent energy efficiency standards without compromising performance, underscoring INNOCN's commitment to environmentally conscious manufacturing practices.
The 32M2V represents a culmination of technological prowess and user-centric design, promising to set a new benchmark in the realm of high-performance monitors.
During Amazon Prime Day, customers can enjoy an additional 10% discount off the Prime Day price using the code 32M2V4KM. This offer is valid exclusively from July 16 to July 17, highlighting INNOCN's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology at competitive prices.
Product Link:
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BCK1K44F
INNOCN’s excited to announce Prime Day deals in both the USA and Japan! Check out the exclusive offers:
USA Prime Day deals: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT
Japan Prime Day deals: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV
Also, join INNOCN’s new product design contest! Invite others to participate and vote for their favorite design.
Vote for the preferred design and stand a chance to win: https://bit.ly/votetodesign
About INNOCN:
INNOCN is a prominent company that offers cutting-edge technology solutions, focusing on top-tier monitors and displays. With a dedication to quality, INNOCN consistently explores new frontiers in visual technology to enrich user experiences in diverse settings.
Media Contact:
Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com
Pearl Li
HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
+ +86 135 2886 6386
marketing@innocn.com
