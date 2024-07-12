CareSparc Community Connections: Advancing Health Equity through Community Collaboration

CareSparc Community Connections advances health equity through collaboration, addressing disparities under the leadership of Keith Da Costa

Maplewood, NJ, CareSparc Community Connections Inc, a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health equity and improving public health outcomes, is pleased to announce its continued commitment to underserved communities. Under the leadership of Executive Director Keith Da Costa, CareSparc Community Connections has been at the forefront of addressing health disparities through innovative and collaborative approaches.

About CareSparc Community Connections

CareSparc Community Connections is a non-profit organization that partners with underserved communities, service providers, and thought leaders to develop and implement effective solutions aimed at promoting health equity. By leveraging resources and expertise, the organization seeks to eliminate preventable differences in health outcomes experienced by socially disadvantaged groups.

"Health disparities are preventable differences in the burden of disease, injury, violence, or in opportunities to achieve optimal health experienced by socially disadvantaged racial, ethnic, and other population groups and communities," as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Leadership and Vision

Keith Da Costa, Executive Director of CareSparc Community Connections, brings over three decades of expertise in home care, community program development, strategic planning, and fund development. His dedication to community engagement and his strategic vision have been instrumental in driving the organization's mission forward.

Da Costa has been recognized for his contributions to healthcare and community service with several notable honors. These include a 2023 Resolution from the City of Newark Municipal Council for co-founding the Sustainable Health and Wellness Village Statewide Festival, the 2022 Nubian Union Legend Award, and the 2004 Community Leader Award from the National Community and Congregational Health Promotion Inc. for his work to eliminate health disparities.

Research and Publications

Keith Da Costa has made significant contributions to medical research, notably as a Co-Investigator on a Cancer Research Foundation of America research grant awarded to Rutgers Health and the Rutgers Cancer Institute. The study, titled "Beliefs about Prostate Cancer Screenings & Treatments," was led by Principal Investigator Linda Patrick Miller, Ph.D. Additionally, Da Costa co-authored an article that appeared in the August 2002 journal of the National Medical Association entitled "A Call for Community Action."

Speaking Engagements

As a recognized leader and advocate, Keith Da Costa has addressed numerous audiences across various platforms. His recent speaking engagements include:

Keynote Speaker at the Rutgers NJ Medical School Health Systems Conference on June 25, 2024.

Keynote Speaker at the East Orange Health Department Men's Health Conference on June 26, 2024.

Speaker at the GlaxoSmithKline African American Accrual Advisory Board Meeting in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Recognition and Impact

The Newark Municipal Council recently issued a resolution commending Keith Da Costa for his outstanding leadership in creating the Sustainable Health and Wellness Village in collaboration with the Lincoln Park Music Festival. Over the past five years, this initiative has become a highly effective population healthcare system, leveraging health and wellness resources to benefit the community.

"We, the members of the Newark Municipal Council, would like to recognize Da Costa for his leadership in creating the Sustainable Health and Wellness Village," stated the resolution. "For the past five years, the Health and Wellness Village has been a highly effective population healthcare system that leverages health and wellness resources."

About Keith Da Costa

Keith Da Costa is an experienced business leader and community advocate in the healthcare industry. His extensive background in home care, community program development, strategic planning, and fund development has made him a pivotal figure in advancing health equity and improving public health outcomes.

