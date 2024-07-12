Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina: Dept of Employment and Labour Budget Vote 31

Department of Employment and Labour Budget Vote 31 speech, Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina

It is my honor and pleasure to be afforded an opportunity to add on what

the Minister of Employment and Labour presented to this House. I have

joined a moving train and hope to make a contribution in improving the

working and living conditions of the workers of our country and also

improve relations between employers and their employees.

The Minister, made reference to the “Unemployment in the context of

our country as structural, deep-seated systemic and stubborn” and

referred to Stats SA Quarter 4 4 figures that I don’t have to repeat and

the partnerships that we are forging in our quest to reducing these high

unemployment levels.

The Department has a number of entities that are established in terms

of various laws and work collaboratively to contribute to employment

entry, employment retention, employment safety, employment security,

employment cushioning.

It is within this context that we have the Public Employment Services

that we established to assist work seekers and companies to adjust to

changing labour market trends through the following interventions:

- Registration of work seekers and work opportunities and

facilitating placement after performing matching and counseling

services. This work is done through the 126 Labour Centres, the

youth centres, the 440 visiting points that we access through our

mobile units and cars and our online systems.

- Retension of employment through Productivity promotion and

Turn Around Solutions to ailing companies through our

Productivity South Africa to improve work place relations and

change.

- Rolling out special employment programs for persons with

disabilities in our quest not to leave anyone behind. We do this

through the 13 Supported Employment Enterprises that we have

in 08 of the Nine Provinces. We are currently exploring the

establishment of one more in Mpumalanga. These SEEs employ

youth, men and women of different races with various disabilities

and produce very good quality furniture, linen and steel products.

We also subsidize 09 National organisations that promote the

employment of people with disabilities.

- We provide funding through the Unemployment Insurance Fund,

Labour Activation Program, to support scheme that places people

in employment.

- We have established special Rehabilitation and re-integration

programs for people injured at work to continues with their lively

hood under the Compensation Fund.

- We assist companies in distress through the UIF/CCMA and

Productivity SA to minimize levels of retrenchments.

- We set minimum standards and basic condition of employment

through the Ministerial determinations to protect workers involved

in public and private employment programs.

- We are active players in the growth of this country through

massive investments that we make on the UIF and Compensation

Fund reserves to employment creation projects overseen by the

Public Investment Cooperation.

- We are working with the Presidency in the Presidential Youth

Employment Initiative, to coordinate public employment programs

and to search for innovative solutions that can bring about tangible

changes in this area. And finally

- We are working on policies such as the National Labour Migration,

the National Employment Policy, Reviewing our laws to

accommodate the Platform Workers, Small Business and 4 IR.

Honorable members, all these interventions require all of us and DEL

will not succeed without the support of the labour, community and

employers.

I thank you