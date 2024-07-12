Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina: Dept of Employment and Labour Budget Vote 31
It is my honor and pleasure to be afforded an opportunity to add on what
the Minister of Employment and Labour presented to this House. I have
joined a moving train and hope to make a contribution in improving the
working and living conditions of the workers of our country and also
improve relations between employers and their employees.
The Minister, made reference to the “Unemployment in the context of
our country as structural, deep-seated systemic and stubborn” and
referred to Stats SA Quarter 4 4 figures that I don’t have to repeat and
the partnerships that we are forging in our quest to reducing these high
unemployment levels.
The Department has a number of entities that are established in terms
of various laws and work collaboratively to contribute to employment
entry, employment retention, employment safety, employment security,
employment cushioning.
It is within this context that we have the Public Employment Services
that we established to assist work seekers and companies to adjust to
changing labour market trends through the following interventions:
- Registration of work seekers and work opportunities and
facilitating placement after performing matching and counseling
services. This work is done through the 126 Labour Centres, the
youth centres, the 440 visiting points that we access through our
mobile units and cars and our online systems.
- Retension of employment through Productivity promotion and
Turn Around Solutions to ailing companies through our
Productivity South Africa to improve work place relations and
change.
- Rolling out special employment programs for persons with
disabilities in our quest not to leave anyone behind. We do this
through the 13 Supported Employment Enterprises that we have
in 08 of the Nine Provinces. We are currently exploring the
establishment of one more in Mpumalanga. These SEEs employ
youth, men and women of different races with various disabilities
and produce very good quality furniture, linen and steel products.
We also subsidize 09 National organisations that promote the
employment of people with disabilities.
- We provide funding through the Unemployment Insurance Fund,
Labour Activation Program, to support scheme that places people
in employment.
- We have established special Rehabilitation and re-integration
programs for people injured at work to continues with their lively
hood under the Compensation Fund.
- We assist companies in distress through the UIF/CCMA and
Productivity SA to minimize levels of retrenchments.
- We set minimum standards and basic condition of employment
through the Ministerial determinations to protect workers involved
in public and private employment programs.
- We are active players in the growth of this country through
massive investments that we make on the UIF and Compensation
Fund reserves to employment creation projects overseen by the
Public Investment Cooperation.
- We are working with the Presidency in the Presidential Youth
Employment Initiative, to coordinate public employment programs
and to search for innovative solutions that can bring about tangible
changes in this area. And finally
- We are working on policies such as the National Labour Migration,
the National Employment Policy, Reviewing our laws to
accommodate the Platform Workers, Small Business and 4 IR.
Honorable members, all these interventions require all of us and DEL
will not succeed without the support of the labour, community and
employers.
I thank you