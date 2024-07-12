Wazoku joins the Italian Open Innovation Lookout Observatory
Global innovation scale-up brings expertise to help unlock the opportunities within the Italian Open Innovation eco-system
There has been a major increase in awareness of Open Innovation in Italy, with sectors such as pharma and energy needing to show they are driven by innovation for the good of society.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global innovation scale-up Wazoku has become a member of the Italian Open Innovation Lookout Observatory, a research and engagement programme from the School of Management at Milan Polytechnic.
— Marianna Canino, Director of Customer Success, EMEA, Wazoku
The Observatory guides companies that wish to explore and unlock the opportunities within the Italian Open Innovation eco-system. The addition of Wazoku, one of the world’s best-known Open Innovation companies, working with global organisations such as HSBC, NASA and AstraZeneca, is a major boost for the Observatory, according to Stefano Mizio, General Manager of PoliMI Innovation & Strategy Group, Politecnico di Milano - School of Management:
"Wazoku, with its unparalleled expertise in global Open Innovation programmes and a rich history of working with Italian organisations such as Enel and Angelini Pharma, brings a unique value to the Observatory," he said. "Open Innovation is integral to accelerating and optimising corporate innovation, but navigating through it can be complex. We are thrilled to welcome Wazoku to the Observatory, where it can help unlock that complexity for Italian organisations.”
The Italian Open Innovation Lookout 2024 report estimated that Italian Open Innovation is worth almost €700 million. This was the first major mapping of the protagonists active in the Open Innovation market in Italy, identifying and analysing them in terms of services offered, business models, and market value.
“We see Italy as one of the great markets for Open Innovation and are truly excited to be a member of the observatory,” said Marianna Canino, Director of Customer Success, EMEA, Wazoku. “We want to help Italian companies to innovate, and bring with us more than 20 years’ experience and expertise in delivering open innovation programs. It's exciting to see how the Italian market is increasingly aware of the potential that comes from tapping into a larger and more diverse crowd.”
Wazoku's five products – Foresight, Platform, Crowd, Portal, Scout - enable organisations to crowdsource, capture and manage ideas, whether from their own networks (such as employees, customers, partners), or via the Wazoku Crowd. This 700,000-strong Open Innovation network of expert problem ‘solvers’ is a diverse group, including scientists, pharmacists, engineers, PhD students, CEOs, start-ups, and business leaders. It boasts a success rate of 80%+ in solving more than 2,500 global challenges.
Wazoku helps customers use its crowdsourcing and AI functionality to unleash innovation capacity, unlocking hidden data sets and connecting those with innovation ecosystems.
“There has been a major increase in awareness of Open Innovation in Italy, with sectors such as pharma and energy needing to show they are driven by innovation for the good of society,” continued Marianna Canino, Wazoku. “Our customers accelerate research, discovery and knowledge - a process we call Total Innovation – and we look forward to sharing this expertise with Italian organisations and helping them address a wide range of business, technological and societal challenges."
-ends-
For further information about Wazoku, visit https://www.wazoku.com
For further information about the Italian Open Innovation Lookout Observatory, visit https://www.openinnovationlookout.it/
PR Contact:
Paul Allen – Rise PR
+ 44 (0) 7515 199 487 / paul@risepr.co.uk
Paul Allen
Rise PR
+ +44 7515 199487
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube