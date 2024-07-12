Studio City home to UNESCO architecture and design award’s most beautiful hotels in the world

Joining City of Dreams as Melco’s second IR honored by Prix Versailles

MACAU, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s Studio City is home to one of the World’s Most Beautiful Hotels according to UNESCO’s World Architecture & Design Award, the Prix Versailles. Awarded to W Macau – Studio City located at the cinematically themed resort Studio City, the property joins City of Dreams to become Melco’s second integrated resort to garner the accolade. W Macau – Studio City is among 16 recently opened or reopened hotels that have left an extraordinary imprint, according to Prix Versailles.



Opened in September 2023, W Macau – Studio City is housed in the newly added USD 1.2 billion complex of Studio City designed by the renowned international architecture firm Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA). The development by Melco further complements Studio City’s existing offerings and features a modern interpretation of the rich detailing, bold geometries and craftsmanship of the Art Deco period. The project further demonstrates the Company’s pledge to supporting Macau's sustainable growth as a world center for leisure and tourism.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “We are honored and humbled to receive the esteemed Prix Versailles by UNESCO for the third time since 2019. The prizes underline Melco’s dedication to creating iconic and culturally significant landmarks – showcasing our commitment to Macau and the Greater Bay Area’s sustainable development. Thank you to the Prix Versailles for the honor, and congratulations to the W, ZHA and Studio City teams on the wonderful achievement. We will continue to strive to position ourselves as a global premium brand and to raise the bar in luxury hospitality by offering the best in innovative and world-class offerings.”

Jérôme Gouadain, Secretary General of the Prix Versailles, said, “Through their architecture and their design, the World’s Most Beautiful Hotels elevate the links between culture and tourism. On the one hand, culture provides finesse, elegance, updates to ancient techniques and diverse shapes, forms, textures and colors, not to mention curiosity, which is the hallmark of a destination. On the other, tourism showcases cultural assets, encourages visitors to discover new people and places, and brings knowledge to life. The World’s Most Beautiful Hotels are ambassadors for intelligent, sustainable tourism rooted in culture.”

Presented each year at UNESCO since 2015 and focused on recognizing exceptional architecture and intelligent sustainability, the Prix Versailles is a series of architectural competitions that shine light on the finest contemporary projects around the world. The Official List is aligned with Prix Versailles’ awarding principles – paying tribute to innovation, creativity, reflections of local heritage, ecological efficiency and the values of social interaction and participation – all of which the United Nations holds in high regard.

In 2019, City of Dream’s Morpheus became the first hotel in Macau to win a Prix Versailles regional award in the Hotels, Central and Northeast Asia category. Last year, Morpheus was recognized as one of the World's Most Beautiful Hotels by Prix Versailles. W Macau – Studio City’s latest achievement is the third time for Melco to receive the coveted worldwide architecture and design award accolade from UNESCO.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

Melco Resorts & Entertainment, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

