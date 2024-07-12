Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,755 in the last 365 days.

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike deliver 2024/25 Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Dept Budget Vote, 12 Jul

You just read:

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike deliver 2024/25 Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Dept Budget Vote, 12 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more