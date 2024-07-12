Submit Release
WCO A-CIP Programme kicks off their partnership with the State Customs Service of Ukraine

From 2 to 5 July, representatives from the State Customs Service (SCS) of Ukraine’s Corruption Prevention Division met with the WCO’s Anti-Corruption and Integrity Promotion (A-CIP) Programme team and Member experts at the WCO’s Headquarters in Brussels and online. Participants shared experiences and identified new opportunities to support Ukraine SCS’s ongoing Anti-Corruption efforts.

Throughout the week, SCS representatives had the valuable opportunity to compare notes with their anti-corruption counterparts in the Customs administrations of Canada, Germany, The Netherlands, Slovakia and The United States. The WCO’s Regional Intelligence Liaison Office (RILO) based in Warsaw, Poland, was also able to present its function and role in the region to the SCS representatives and links between regional security and corruption were underscored.

The Ukrainian representatives also worked with the WCO A-CIP Programme team to map out specific WCO tools and instruments that will be utilized in the coming months. Among those highlighted were the WCO’s Performance Measurement Mechanism (PMM), which contains many direct and indirect key performance indicators with potential to support Customs administrations’ Anti-Corruption Programmes. Details were shared regarding the WCO’s Customs Integrity Perception Survey (CIPS), which will be rolled out this year in Ukraine. Integrity-related applications of the WCO’s e-learning platform, CLiKC! were also identified.

The WCO A-CIP Programme, funded by Norway, provides technical assistance and capacity-building support to WCO Member administrations implementing integrity-related initiatives in line with the WCO Revised Arusha Declaration.

For more information, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org.

