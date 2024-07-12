Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to President-elect of the European Council Antonio Costa

On July 4, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Antonio Costa on his election as the new President of the European Council.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China sees Europe as an important pole in a multipolar world, attaches great importance to the important role of the European Union (EU) in global affairs, and is committed to developing the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership. Xi Jinping said he sets great store by the development of China-EU relations, and is ready to work with Mr. President Antonio Costa to ensure that China and the EU remain firm as partners, deepen strategic communication, enhance mutual understanding and political trust, build broad consensus, and expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields, so as to achieve sound and steady development of China-EU relations and make new contributions to world peace and development.

On the same day, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council sent a congratulatory message to Antonio Costa.