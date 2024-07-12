Oakridge Property Group wins at The European Global Business Awards 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- The European, throughout the last decade, has been celebrating achievement, innovation, and excellence through our annual awards programme. We recognise organisations and individuals that stand out from the crowd and are consequently moving their industries forward. Good governance, innovation and know-how, and quality of service are all major considerations.
The European would like to congratulate Oakridge Property Group on winning the following title for our Global Business Awards 2024:
Boutique Property Start Up of the Year – London
“We are incredibly proud to be acknowledged for our hard work in launching our business in January last year in the UAE and later in the year in the UK, opening our UK office in August 2023” says Oakridge Property Group Managing Director Sam Bright “Receiving this award is a significant milestone, but we believe it is just the beginning of our journey with many laps to go. Our small team's success is attributed to their experience and how it has complemented our vision. The investment team has swiftly built relationships with numerous investors who have embraced our vision and the high level of service we strive to provide. Without them, our successful launch would not have been possible. Finally, I would like to extend my gratitude to all our partner developers for offering us opportunities to introduce to our clients. These reputable and proven development partners are essential in building strong relationships with our clients. Together, we are excited for the future” He further stated.
Oakridge Property Group’s Investment Director Maxwell Mbofana went on to add that the company has built a roaster of proven SME development partners offering them the transparency, track record and cooperation to conduct the essential strict due diligence required to introduce their clients into the complex structured investments they have brought to market since their launch. “We have worked hard and applied our own principles to ensure what could be complex for retail investors is made simple through our team basically doing all the heavy lifting” He stated “We are extremely grateful for the recognition and will strive to build on this foundation for many years to come”
About Oakridge Property Group
Oakridge Property Group is a boutique property business dedicated to providing private clients with access to exclusive property investments. We offer a range of structured investment opportunities where clients fund SME developers for fixed income returns, as well as exclusive buy-to-let opportunities in the UK and the Middle East. Additionally, Oakridge operates as a land agency, acquiring off-market land development opportunities for promotion in the Southeast of England. Our commitment to a tailored service and sustainable investments sets us apart in the property industry.
oakridgepropertygroup.co.uk
Jonathan Edwards
