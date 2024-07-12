Bridge Inspection Services Market Size Projected to Reach USD 7.52 Billion by 2034, With 3.1% CAGR: Fact.MR
Bridge Inspection Services Market Poised for Growth: Advanced Technologies Enhance Structural Integrity and Safety Assessments.ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bridge inspection services market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 7.52 billion by the end of 2034, up from US$ 5.54 billion in 2024. A recent Fact.MR analysis projects that the market will expand between 2024 and 2034 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%.
Drone bridge inspection services use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with state-of-the-art imaging and sensing equipment to assess the structural integrity, safety, and maintenance needs of bridges. Shorter inspection timeframes, increased worker safety, and accessibility to hard-to-reach areas are just a few advantages of using bridge inspection services. They are a more cost-effective and efficient option than manual checks. Drone inspection services primarily evaluate two types of bridges: road and railroad bridges.
"A Focus on Transportation Agencies' Outsourcing of Maintenance Services"
The importance of maintenance in maintaining the condition of bridges is generally a topic of debate among transportation authorities. These transportation companies now recognize the value of having specialized equipment and tools. Furthermore, because of stringent government regulations and the increasing complexity of non-destructive testing, there is a greater need for experienced inspectors.
As a result, many companies that have previously carried out their inspections have begun outsourcing out these jobs to vendors who possess the technical skills and expertise necessary to complete bridge inspection and maintenance activities.
"Rising Conscience Regarding Amount of Bridges With Structural Defects"
Bridges require routine maintenance and repair because they deteriorate due to direct exposure to traffic and environmental factors. Bridges are increasingly vulnerable to damage as they age. The structural integrity and serviceability of a bridge deteriorate if damage goes unnoticed.
Frequent bridge inspections can aid in early flaw detection and improved forecasting of the rate of degradation.
For example, the United States Department of Transportation (DoT) estimates that as of 2023, over 56,000 bridges—or over 9.1% of all bridges in the nation—are categorized as structurally inadequate.
The government has made focused efforts to lower the number of structurally defective bridges through routine bridge inspections as a result of growing awareness of the issue over the past ten years.
Country-wise Insights
From 2024 to 2034, the South Korean market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. By the end of 2034, the nation is predicted to hold a 26.8% market share in East Asia for bridge inspection services.
In order to reduce failure risks and maximize overhaul and rehabilitation costs, it is strategically imperative to deploy dependable bridge health monitoring systems in the United States. Funding for infrastructure projects pertaining to the transportation of gas and oil is increasing.
It is anticipated that as the quantity of oil and gas pipelines rises, so will the need for inspection services to protect pipeline bridges from corrosion and other metal damage. North America's oil and gas infrastructure is getting older, therefore routine upkeep and inspections are required.
Business Environment
Leading companies in the market for bridge inspection services are offering services like drone bridge inspections and bridge bearings as they adjust to changing consumer demands.
With NASA installations across the country, AECOM inked a five-year contract in April 2024 for environmental restoration and compliance services. This contract offers services for pollution control, recycling, sustainability, and environmental sampling to help NASA's facilities maintain compliance and environmental requirements.
In March 2024, Jacobs was brought on board as a design consultant for the New Bridgewater Bridge Project in Tasmania. With this appointment, Jacobs will provide thorough design services for the new bridge, showcasing his expertise in infrastructure design and engineering.
The combination of CEC and White Engineering, which was announced in January 2022, will aid in the organization of civil engineering, construction engineering and inspection, materials testing, surveying and mapping, and electricity distribution.
